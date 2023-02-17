A new club at Northfield Elementary School is teaching students a skill that will benefit them for the rest of their lives: how to cook.

Cooking Club was started by fifth grade teacher Rachel Harper, who saw it as a chance to impact the lives of Northfield students in a new way. When the opportunity arose to receive grant funding from the school district, she jumped at the chance.

“Before I was a teacher, I was a stay-at-home mom who cooked and baked a lot, and I loved it,” Harper said. “So I thought I would try and do that here at school.”

Harper said that the club has tackled a handful of simple recipes over its five meetings so far, with the intent of encouraging the students to try them again at home.

“We made little English muffin pizzas, pigs in a blanket, pancakes, French toast, and last week, we made pico de gallo, which was really fun,” she said. “They’re simple things so that they can ask their parents to buy the ingredients and they can cook it themselves.”

The cooking club is open to students from kindergarten through fifth grade but is split into two separate groups based on age.

“On Tuesdays, we do kindergarten through second grade, and then on Thursdays, we do third through fifth. So, everyone in the school has an opportunity to be a part of it,” Harper said. “We scale things a bit for the little kids and do what is age appropriate for them.”

Those differences include making smaller pancakes that are easier for younger students to flip and not giving them access to knives.

At Thursday’s Cooking Club meeting, the third, fourth and fifth grade students got the opportunity to tackle a recipe loved by both kids and adults.

“Today, we made chocolate chip cookies,” student Eden Wolf said. “We had to take turns putting in the ingredients and stirring them up, and we got cookie dough all over our hands. Then we ate them!”

Wolf said that she’d made cookies before, but she still had to work with her teammates and pay attention to the recipe for it to work. The process was easier than she expected, and she hopes to try it again at home.

“I think overall it’s a huge success,” Harper said. “We’ve had the opportunity to make a lot of cool things, and I hope the kids have really picked up on it. Honestly, I think they love it. I see kids in the hall, and they tell me how excited they are to go to Cooking Club and ask what we’re going to be making today.”

The club will soon meet for the last time this year, but they’ll close out with a timeless recipe: grilled cheese. Harper said she hopes to continue running Cooking Club next school year and is already working on plans to make it bigger and better.

“It’s been a learning process, and I feel like we’ve gotten into a really good rhythm,” she said.