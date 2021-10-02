Northfield Elementary begins the pumpkin patch season

Whether they found their pumpkin within five minutes or took every minute they had to find the perfect one, each child brought home a pumpkin as unique as they are. Well, maybe not the same kind of unique.

“Mr. D, one of our pumpkins is pregnant,” Valdez told his teacher Robert Demaranville, pointing out a pumpkin with a few extra lumps on top of it.

“If you say so,” Demaranville responded.

A few parents and grandparents came out to the patch to watch the children explore the farm. Grandma Demaris Berger said she was glad to see her grandson’s excitement for the patch.

“It’s something that is not technology-based. It’s fun; it’s coming out to the outdoors,” she said. “…My grandson was so excited. It’s like his first field trip.”

Mom Amy Davies said the field trip to the pumpkin patch is a great educational experience disguised as an afternoon of fun.

“I think it’s fun for some of the kids too because they may have never seen how pumpkins grow,” she said.