Northfield Elementary begins the pumpkin patch season

Pumpkin seeds, pumpkin pie, candied pumpkin, pumpkin juice, decorate pumpkins, carve pumpkins — Northfield kindergartners and first graders had a lot of plans for the pumpkins they picked out at Adams Family Pumpkin Patch Friday afternoon.
First grader Dallas Connelly said she wanted to color her pumpkin. Her classmate Eli Valdez had other ideas.
“Probably going to eat with it,” he said. “Probably going to do decorations with that and probably eat pumpkin pie and pumpkin juice.”
No matter what their plans were for their pumpkins, there was no doubt that every single one of them was excited to bring one home. As the students filed off their school buses onto the dirt lot, they had a hard time containing their excitement once they saw rows upon rows of pumpkins. As soon as teachers gave the word, they swarmed the five-acre patch.
They picked out white, orange and green pumpkins. Some found super smooth ones while others chose ones covered in warts. They could pick whatever pumpkin they wanted, but they all had one rule to follow: the pumpkin they took home had to be one they could carry on their own.
Some students took the challenge, finding the largest pumpkin they could carry without tipping over or straining their small arms. Others settled for cute baby ones or even small gourds shaped like starfish.
Whether they found their pumpkin within five minutes or took every minute they had to find the perfect one, each child brought home a pumpkin as unique as they are. Well, maybe not the same kind of unique.
“Mr. D, one of our pumpkins is pregnant,” Valdez told his teacher Robert Demaranville, pointing out a pumpkin with a few extra lumps on top of it.
“If you say so,” Demaranville responded.
A few parents and grandparents came out to the patch to watch the children explore the farm. Grandma Demaris Berger said she was glad to see her grandson’s excitement for the patch.
“It’s something that is not technology-based. It’s fun; it’s coming out to the outdoors,” she said. “…My grandson was so excited. It’s like his first field trip.”
Mom Amy Davies said the field trip to the pumpkin patch is a great educational experience disguised as an afternoon of fun.
“I think it’s fun for some of the kids too because they may have never seen how pumpkins grow,” she said.
The Northfield students were just the beginning of pumpkin patch season for schools. Adams Family Pumpkin Patch owner Cheryl Adams said they already have a number of other schools booked throughout the rest of the season, some traveling all the way from Alliance and Banner County. She, along with her daughter-in-law Ashby Adams, who helps her run the patch, both said they are glad to see more schools out this year.