Northfield principal grateful for talented educators

Wiedeman said he is energized every day by the kids around him and feels blessed to be able to do what he does.

“The fact that I get to spend my days watching, learning from, encouraging, helping 250 people who matter, who have a future, and we get to be a part of that future, there’s no question that’s where my energy comes from,” he said. “It’s kids. You know, they’ve got a lot of energy, and if I don’t match it, they’ll run you over pretty quick, so you’d better be ready to roll.”

By doing what they do day-in and day-out, Wiedeman said teachers give it their all and are often under-appreciated by those outside the profession, and this year has been exceptionally taxing.

“Teachers are tired,” Wiedeman said, “because teachers are the type of people who will give it their all no matter what they’re faced with. In a situation like this, there’s really no guidebook. There’s no handbook how to teach during a pandemic.

“Teaching is hard anyway. It’s an often thankless job. It’s an often misperceived job. People’s perception of what teaching is and what education is outside of a school building are often a lot different from what truly goes on. Add on a pandemic and kids coming from a variety of different situations and circumstances where teachers are tasked with the responsibility of loving them, helping them feel safe, teaching them what they need to know to go on and be successful next year, supporting them when things get hard, plus adding COVID ... The challenges are endless. But our teachers have never once stopped or given up. It’s been such a unique year, but our teachers have met it head-on, That’s what makes me so proud of them. They’re superheroes.”

