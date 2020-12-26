Northfield principal grateful for talented educators

To walk the halls of Northfield Elementary School in Gering with principal John Wiedeman is to see a man surrounded by 250 of his best friends.
Wiedeman, who grew up the son of two teachers in Dalton, has been principal at Northfield since 2016. He says he’s excited to wake up every day and know he gets to go to school, and the students return that enthusiasm. One student called out to Wiedeman from inside the classroom as he walked past. Another clapped as Wiedeman entered the classroom. A kindergarten student enthusiastically insisted that Wiedeman look at her Play-doh creation. And multiple hugs from the students reinforced their love for their principal.
Wiedeman’s father Dave is a 1971 graduate of Gering High School, and mom, Sherri, is from Gordon. After John Wiedeman graduated from Leyton High School, he went to Doane College with the intention of studying accounting. It didn’t take him long to figure out that sitting in a room crunching numbers wasn’t his calling. It was kids, and teaching.
After four years teaching kindergarten and another four teaching fourth grade in the Lincoln school system, Wiedeman applied for the opening at Northfield, seeing it as a way to get back to his roots and closer to family in western Nebraska.
“Going away from western Nebraska helped me realize, especially as we started having kids and raising a family, that this would be a really good place to raise a family,” Wiedeman said. “Lincoln was great, but growing up in a small school, you know the connection you have to everything. Sports, activities, community, that was their connection to the school. Lincoln was so big, we never really felt that, and we missed it.”
The Wiedemans, John and Krista, have three sons. Benson is a fourth grader and Maddox is a first grader, both at Northfield. Taysom is in preschool. If Taysom goes to kindergarten next year, all three boys would be in the school where their dad is the principal.
“One of the coolest things about my job is we have amazing students here,” Wiedeman said. “We have amazing staff here, but I also get to watch my boys grow up in elementary school. We come to school every day together, and that’s a big blessing.”
Many people have struggled through 2020, and John and Krista Wiedeman had an extra test of faith with the birth of their fourth son, Oaks, on Aug. 12. Due to a rere genetic condition that has only been documented about 30 times in medical literature, Oaks lived for 20 days in NICU and four days at home with his family before he died.
“Oaks came along in August,” Wiedeman said, “obviously 2020 was crazy anyway, and then throw in a baby with multiple significant concerns. While it was hard, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. We learned so much about perspective and how blessed we are to have healthy kids. We miss him dearly, but we love the reminders and the way the community came around us is just amazing. We’ve never seen an outpouring of support like that come around us. It’s really challenged us to be that for other people when they go through something as hard as what we went through.”
When Oaks was born, Wiedeman took time off at the beginning of the school year. After being back for a short time, COVID-19 put him back on the sideline.
“It’s been really cool to watch our staff come together and do what they need to do for the kids,” Wiedeman said. “That’s what they do. We talk a lot about specifics and instruction and student data, which is all great, but when the rubber meets the road, these guys are the professionals. When we weren’t sure what school was going to look like, they rolled their sleeves up and did what they had to do to get kids back in the building, and it’s been an amazing semester to have kids here in the building.”
As educators, Wiedeman said relationships with the students are the most important thing in any successful school.
“The only way we’re going to get kids to be better readers and writers is by loving them first, figuring out who they are, where they come from, what makes them tick,” he said. “The best teachers lead with relationships. You can get kids to do a lot of different things, even hard things, if they know you care about them, and they know there’s a purpose for it. Another reason I’m so glad we’re in the building is his place provides structure, support, accountability, most importantly love. ... High levels of learning don’t come until kids feel supported and valued and loved.”
Wiedeman said he is energized every day by the kids around him and feels blessed to be able to do what he does.
“The fact that I get to spend my days watching, learning from, encouraging, helping 250 people who matter, who have a future, and we get to be a part of that future, there’s no question that’s where my energy comes from,” he said. “It’s kids. You know, they’ve got a lot of energy, and if I don’t match it, they’ll run you over pretty quick, so you’d better be ready to roll.”
By doing what they do day-in and day-out, Wiedeman said teachers give it their all and are often under-appreciated by those outside the profession, and this year has been exceptionally taxing.
“Teachers are tired,” Wiedeman said, “because teachers are the type of people who will give it their all no matter what they’re faced with. In a situation like this, there’s really no guidebook. There’s no handbook how to teach during a pandemic.
“Teaching is hard anyway. It’s an often thankless job. It’s an often misperceived job. People’s perception of what teaching is and what education is outside of a school building are often a lot different from what truly goes on. Add on a pandemic and kids coming from a variety of different situations and circumstances where teachers are tasked with the responsibility of loving them, helping them feel safe, teaching them what they need to know to go on and be successful next year, supporting them when things get hard, plus adding COVID ... The challenges are endless. But our teachers have never once stopped or given up. It’s been such a unique year, but our teachers have met it head-on, That’s what makes me so proud of them. They’re superheroes.”