Northfield students complete month-long marathon challenge

“(We’re) trying to establish healthy habits and daily exercise. (It) also gets our parents involved. It’s super cool to see whole families out walking together,” Wiedeman said. “And then just gives kids an opportunity to participate in something. Come to school, get exercise, get breakfast, get recess — that physical activity before they go into the classroom is really beneficial. And more than anything, you know, it’s just a great way to start the year, out and about. We always do it at the beginning of the school year, so it’s a really good way to connect. … and of course, tradition.”

It really has become a tradition at Northfield as usually around 100 students sign up to participate every year. Many of the older students have been doing since they began going to school.

“(I felt) happy,” third grader Taylor Alvarado said after running through the arch. Alvarado has been doing the marathon since she was in kindergarten. “(I like doing it) because you can get a medal.”

Third grader Jaxton Farrington said he enjoys the marathon because it provides an opportunity for chatting with schoolmates before class.

“I like talking with my friends when I do the marathon,” he said.