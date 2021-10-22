Northfield students complete month-long marathon challenge

It was a crisp 34-degree morning as Northfield students eagerly ran to the playground around 7:20 a.m. Thursday to officially complete their 30-day marathon challenge. Children in grades kindergarten through fifth sprinted to the finish line multiple times, enjoying the feeling of running through the Monument Marathon arch and banner. Those who complete the challenge even receive a medal.
“Thanks to Mike Moravec for the archway and he, through Bluffs Physical Therapy, they donate the medals every year,” Principal John Wiedeman said.
The challenge is to encourage students who sign up to run an average of 3 laps, which is roughly one mile, each morning before school for about a month. For every five miles students complete they receive a charm to place on a necklace to help keep track of their goal.
“It’s really cool to see the kids who started in kindergarten and are now in fourth or fifth grade, some of them will even keep their charms on one necklace, so they have 20, 25, 30 charms by the time they get to fifth grade,” Wiedeman said.
Wiedeman said the Northfield Marathon began in 2014 with the previous principal, and then P.E. teacher Troy Svoboda ran the activity when Wiedeman took over as principal in 2016 until Svoboda’s retirement last year. This year, the planning and preparation was taken over by Wiedeman and teachers Brittany Hyde and Candice Sherfey.
“(We’re) trying to establish healthy habits and daily exercise. (It) also gets our parents involved. It’s super cool to see whole families out walking together,” Wiedeman said. “And then just gives kids an opportunity to participate in something. Come to school, get exercise, get breakfast, get recess — that physical activity before they go into the classroom is really beneficial. And more than anything, you know, it’s just a great way to start the year, out and about. We always do it at the beginning of the school year, so it’s a really good way to connect. … and of course, tradition.”
It really has become a tradition at Northfield as usually around 100 students sign up to participate every year. Many of the older students have been doing since they began going to school.
“(I felt) happy,” third grader Taylor Alvarado said after running through the arch. Alvarado has been doing the marathon since she was in kindergarten. “(I like doing it) because you can get a medal.”
Third grader Jaxton Farrington said he enjoys the marathon because it provides an opportunity for chatting with schoolmates before class.
“I like talking with my friends when I do the marathon,” he said.
Despite the chilly weather to wrap up the fun activity, children, parents and teachers all seemed to enjoy the accomplishments of the students running in the Northfield Marathon.
“Thanks to our volunteers — Mrs. Sherfey, Mrs. Hyde are our teachers who are at the front door every morning by seven o’clock to get kids checked in,” Wiedeman said. “And then, obviously (thanks) to kids. Without our kiddos here, this would be a pretty boring marathon. So we’re thankful for kids who want to participate. … It’s just a super cool memory for them.”