NRCSA and ESUCC create resource website for remote learning

The Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association and ESU Coordinating Council released a pair of websites geared at providing resources to rural schools that have moved online.
The websites are a collection of links, videos, and ideas for educators, administrators and students. Dozens of schools across the Panhandle and the state have moved into hybrid or online learning models, including Minatare Public Schools and Bayard Public Schools who adopted a hybrid model at the start of the fall semester.
“Two clicks was our mantra,” Digital Learning Coordinator at ESUCC Andrew Easton said in a press release. “We want any user to be able to get what they need, quickly and easily.”
Easton was the key designer for the resource package. In an interview with the Star-Herald, Easton said the project was a collaboration between ESU, NRCSA and the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I think it’s important to note that this was a collaboration that involved over 100 people. And that we have probably created over 60 pieces of video content,” Easton said.
While the ideas around best practices for remote learning have been discussed all year, Easton said this project really got going in November. With the looming possibility of schools switching to remote learning or hybrid learning after Thanksgiving Break, Easton said it became a priority.
“There are almost an overwhelming amount of resources now in this space and it’s hard to parcel out what to look at, at a time when educators are incredibly busy and overwhelmed,” Easton said.
Of the two websites, one is geared toward resources for teachers while the other is geared toward administrators. For example, the teacher-facing page has a template for a contact sheet for teachers to give to parents and students as well as advice for designing lessons remotely. The administrator site has resources such as video interviews discussing identifying students with mental health needs.
The teacher resource page can be accessed at bit.ly/TeacherRemoteSupport and the administrator resource page can be accessed at bit.ly/AdminRemoteSupport.
