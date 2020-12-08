NRCSA and ESUCC create resource website for remote learning

The Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association and ESU Coordinating Council released a pair of websites geared at providing resources to rural schools that have moved online.

The websites are a collection of links, videos, and ideas for educators, administrators and students. Dozens of schools across the Panhandle and the state have moved into hybrid or online learning models, including Minatare Public Schools and Bayard Public Schools who adopted a hybrid model at the start of the fall semester.

“Two clicks was our mantra,” Digital Learning Coordinator at ESUCC Andrew Easton said in a press release. “We want any user to be able to get what they need, quickly and easily.”

Easton was the key designer for the resource package. In an interview with the Star-Herald, Easton said the project was a collaboration between ESU, NRCSA and the Nebraska Department of Education.

“I think it’s important to note that this was a collaboration that involved over 100 people. And that we have probably created over 60 pieces of video content,” Easton said.