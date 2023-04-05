Kids and community members gathered at Gering Public Schools' central office on Wednesday morning for the reading of a proclamation designating April 1-7 as Week of the Young Child in Gering.

Back row, from left to right: Sheral Chheda, Gering City Council President Michael Gillen, Trevor Teichroeb and Renee Miller. Front row, from left to right: Suraj Chedde, Serena Chhede, Jackson Nightingale and Lainey Schwab.