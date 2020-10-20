Official: Two people have applied for Gering superintendent position

Six or seven people have expressed interest in becoming Gering Public Schools’ next superintendent, according to interim Superintendent Gary Cooper. Of those, two have filled out applications well before the Nov. 8 deadline, Cooper said.

Cooper said he received the information from the Nebraska Association of School Boards Director of Search Service Shari Becker, who is coordinating Gering’s search.

“(Becker) said it’s not usual that (the application) doesn’t get completed until about a week before they’re due,” Cooper said.

Gering is looking to fill the vacancy created by Bob Hasting’s departure earlier this year. Whoever becomes the next superintendent of Gering schools, will take over a district that serves around 2,000 students and employs about 120 teachers, according to statistics collected by the Nebraska Department of Education.

He said the potential candidates were scattered throughout the state.

“We even have one application from Kansas,” Cooper said. “We’re hoping that we get the quality that we’re looking for.”