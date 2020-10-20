Official: Two people have applied for Gering superintendent position

Six or seven people have expressed interest in becoming Gering Public Schools’ next superintendent, according to interim Superintendent Gary Cooper. Of those, two have filled out applications well before the Nov. 8 deadline, Cooper said.
Cooper said he received the information from the Nebraska Association of School Boards Director of Search Service Shari Becker, who is coordinating Gering’s search.
“(Becker) said it’s not usual that (the application) doesn’t get completed until about a week before they’re due,” Cooper said.
Gering is looking to fill the vacancy created by Bob Hasting’s departure earlier this year. Whoever becomes the next superintendent of Gering schools, will take over a district that serves around 2,000 students and employs about 120 teachers, according to statistics collected by the Nebraska Department of Education.
He said the potential candidates were scattered throughout the state.
“We even have one application from Kansas,” Cooper said. “We’re hoping that we get the quality that we’re looking for.”
In a previous meeting last month, School Board President BJ Peters said the next superintendent needed to have experience with Nebraska schools, due to the unique and complicated nature of Nebraska school finances.
The Gering school board will meet again in the district’s central office on Oct. 27 at noon to further discuss the applications. The rest of the day, the board will be meeting with constituency groups — everyone from high school students to building administrators to teachers and parents — throughout the day.
From 1:30 to 2 p.m., the board will meet high school students at Gering High School. From 2 to 3 p.m., the board will meet with building administrators, such as principals, at the Gering Civic Center. From 3 to 4 p.m., the board will meet with central office staff and classified staff at the central office. From 4 to 5 p.m., the board will meet with certified staff at the Gering Civic Center. From 6 to 7 p.m., the board will meet with parents and community members at the Gering Civic Center.
