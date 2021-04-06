Officials identify students killed in accident

SIDNEY —WNCC Aviation students Yemin An, 21 of Seoul, South Korea, and Zhaoxin Chen, 24 of Xi'an, China, were identified Monday as the two students killed in an accident at the Sidney campus.

WNCC officials said the students, who were both sophomores enrolled in Western Nebraska Community College's Aviation Maintenance Technician program, were killed while working on an airplane engine inside the Aviation Maintenance facility in Sidney.

"We are mourning the loss of two outstanding students, Yemin and Zhaoxin," WNCC President Carmen Simone said in a press release. "This was a devastating accident and their families have our deepest and most sincere condolences."

The Cheyenne County Coroner's office disclosed the identities of the students earlier Monday. The families of An and Chen were notified with the assistance of the South Korean and Chinese embassies.

The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office, Sidney Police Department, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuing their investigations and WNCC will continue to cooperate however possible, WNCC said in its release. They declined to release further details at this time.

WNCC has organized a Crisis Response Team to work with students, instructors, and all others that have been affected. Counseling services are available for students and employees.