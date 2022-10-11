Old West Band Fest: 'Part of the fabric of fall here in Scottsbluff'

Marching bands from across the Panhandle will gather and compete this weekend in the 32nd annual Old West Band Fest.

The band festival has been a seasonal staple in the area for decades according to Scottsbluff High School band director Frank Ibero.

“The weather gets just a little cooler, the leaves start changing and colors start turning, and it’s just kind of part of the fabric of fall here in Scottsbluff,” said Ibero.

Ibero said that though the specifics regarding the earliest festivals are lost to time, the annual event originated when local broadcaster Mike Tracy and band director Dean Maxwell realized that there weren’t enough events for music students in western Nebraska.

“There were other marching band parade and field competitions east in the state and there wasn’t too much out here in the west,” said Ibero. “So, they wanted to do something else for band and choir students here in the Panhandle."

The event became known as Old West Weekend, and it was a highly anticipated time of year.

Bluffs Middle School band director Michael Koch said those early years of Old West Weekend included the band festival, choir festival, and hot air balloon races all rolled into one event.

“Early on that was all kind of combined together so people could come to town and watch the balloons and also see the parade and choirs and show choirs,” said Koch.

The various events were eventually broken up into their own separate weekends. This was partly due to growth and partly due to differences in desired timing for the activities.

Koch said that it was also common for the same students to be involved in several performances on the same day, which caused difficulties in scheduling.

After changes in ownership at the radio station, responsibility for Old West Band Fest was eventually given entirely to the band program.

“It was something we ended up taking over to keep it going,” said Ibero.

Koch has personally participated in the event for 31 years, including six years directing at Bridgeport before he began his long stretch of service at Bluffs Middle School.

The event consists of separate parade and field marching competitions, with each band deciding whether they want to participate in one or both.

There will be eight bands marching in the parade, which steps off at the corner of 15th and Broadway and runs north through downtown Scottsbluff to Bearcat Stadium.

Koch said the parade is a great way to get middle school musicians involved in the marching band tradition.

“It gives middle school kids a chance to get started with marching,” said Koch. “A lot of times if you just do a field competition and not a parade it kind of takes out the younger kids.”

Ibero and Koch said that it’s important to give marching bands a chance to be their own main attraction since they are often just one part of the pageantry of Friday Night Football.

“It’s a chance for them to have their moment,” said Ibero. “A time for them to actually be featured in that competition and show all the hard work they’ve done throughout the first semester here.”

The lineup of bands this year features schools from Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Mitchell, Bayard, and Hershey.

Ibero said that finding people qualified to serve as judicators proved more challenging than usual this year.

“Most of the college directors that I usually contact all have home games this weekend, so it was a little tricky. I finally got our final judge about a week and a half ago,” said Ibero.

The challenges throughout the week leading up to the festival are mostly logistical and focused on making sure that everything is in place for the main event.

“It’s all the little details to make it great, especially for the kids,” said Ibero.

The band directors said that although there are now several marching band events throughout the Panhandle every fall, Old West is a rare occasion because it features both parade and field competition.

“Sidney Oktoberfest is only a parade. Chadron, I think, is only a parade,” said Koch. “We’re one of the holdouts that’s still doing both field and parade.”

Ibero said that after all these years, the community is very invested in the continuation and success of the festival.

“People look forward to it. They’ll even ask when they see me out in the community, ‘When’s Old West?’” said Ibero.

“We just came in from practicing marching with seventh grade and several people waved at us and asked what time the parade is on Saturday. It’s something they look forward to, they love taking their kids to it, it’s just good fun and one of those fall traditions here in the area.”

The Old West Band Fest parade begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The field competition will follow at 3 p.m. Admission to the field competition is $5, but band members in uniform enter for free.

Ibero said that the bands have a great weekend ahead of them.

“We’re looking forward to some beautiful weather and a great day to march and strut our stuff.”