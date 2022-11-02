Old West Choir Fest returns for 39th year

Scottsbluff High School is warming up to host Old West Choir Fest in its auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Choir Fest has been an autumnal staple in Scottsbluff for 39 years now, gathering choirs from across the Panhandle and parts of Colorado for a day of musical competition.

SHS choir director Brad Ronne explained that the event is more than a day of stationary choral performances and is intended to be energetic and enjoyed by a wide audience.

“It’s a show choir competition,” said Ronne. “The schools will often have a theme or just a variety of songs that are really fun. It’s more of a modern or pop genre rather than classical. There’s a lot of staging, dancing, and costuming.”

The competition is broken into several groups. Elementary and junior high choirs are grouped in their own division, and high school choirs are broken up by school size. Each performance is given a rating of bronze, silver, or gold in addition to comments and critiques from the judges.

After the choirs have all performed, the top scoring group from each division, in addition to the next two highest scoring groups overall and a potential wildcard group chosen by the judges, are invited back to perform in the “Best of the Fest” finals, where an overall winner is crowned.

Ronne himself wears many hats throughout the preparation and execution of the choir festival: event organizer, emcee, and director of his own choirs’ performances.

“It really is a lot to put together from our side,” he said.

That is one reason that the Scottsbluff choirs put on exhibition performances rather than competing themselves. Ronne places high expectations on his students as hosts and supporters of their visitors.

“I always tell my kids that everyone is a rock star when they’re up there for their fifteen minutes,” he said. “Our kids are really supportive.”

The Scottsbluff students also spend a good portion of their day as room hosts for the visiting schools.

“Each school has two Scottsbluff kids assigned to them,” said Ronne. “They’re there for the day and get to know them a little bit. They’re out there interacting a lot and trying to make it really fun.”

But that does not mean that the Scottsbluff choirs aren’t putting their hearts and souls into their own performances. Ronne said that, because they aren’t being scored, his kids put in extra effort to show the crowd and judges that they could have won if they had been in the running.

“There’s still a lot of pressure to be good and do our absolute best,” said Ronne. “We want to leave people thinking that if we did compete, we surely would have won. It almost drives us harder than if we were competing, in a way.”

Although everyone loves a bit of friendly competition, Ronne said that it is important to him that the day is not devoted entirely to rivalry and the need to win.

“Our goal is to make it a really fun day for the students, and an educational day as well,” he said. “We don’t want it to be completely cut-throat competition, just a great experience for all involved.”

The educational value comes from the feedback provided by the festival’s judging staff, which comes at a crucial time for many of the participating show choirs.

“Most show choir events are in the spring,” explained Ronne. “This is an early outing for all groups to really kick start their year and push themselves to be ready.”

Old West Choir Fest begins its main competition at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Scottsbluff 27th St. Singers will perform at 4 p.m. after the conclusion of the daytime event.

The evening event, which will crown a festival winner, begins at 7 p.m. and will wrap up with an exhibition performance by Scottsbluff’s Choralaires.

Admission to the event is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Cash and credit will be accepted at the door, and concessions and shirts will be on sale all day.