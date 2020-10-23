Old West ChoirFest 2020 shifts to rotating performances

In two weeks, the Bluffs will come alive with the sound of music.
The Old West ChoirFest is set for Saturday, Nov 7, although the 2020 rendition will sing to a different tune. Twelve schools with 16 choirs will compete for judges’ comments, in a rotating fashion, similar to the recent rotations of Old West Weekend.
“It’s gonna look a lot different this year,” Scottsbluff High School Vocal Director Brad Ronne said. “We’re just excited to be able to provide an outlet for schools to come perform.”
Choirs will perform in front of their family and supporters. Each choir and it’s audience will rotate out, allowing the auditorium’s HVAC system to clear the air. One of the judges will then give them feedback in another room. Audiences will be limited.
Instead of having night-time finals, Ronne said all the awards would be based on daytime performances, followed by a livestreamed award ceremony later that night.
For Gering’s Director of Choirs Shelly Muggli, the 2020 choir fest is a punctuation mark on a tumultuous year.
Muggli’s crew was prepping a rendition of Wizard of Oz when COVID-19 shuttered schools across the state. She said much of the stage production was built and kids were in the middle of solo preparations.
Muggli’s been a choir teacher for 20 years, 15 years of which have been at Gering schools. She said shuttering the musical in March was tough for the kids.
“There was a lot of frustration for those seniors,” Muggli said.
Muggli also worried the spring shutdown would negatively affect enrollment in her programs since she wasn’t able to recruit among the junior high kids. For the most part, that didn’t happen, Muggli said.
This semester, Muggli’s been spacing the kids apart, using the high school’s auditorium to sing while socially distanced.
“It definitely has changed. The kids are so far spread out they can’t hear each other,” Muggli said. “They sing very timidly because they don’t know that other people are singing.”
That’s not a bad thing, Muggli said.
In fact, Muggli said it gives the student singers a better understanding of their voices, even if they don’t want that. She said it’s also given her an opportunity to hear the individual voices.
“I think it’s been good,” Muggli said. “I don’t think the kids necessarily see it as a positive.”
She said she’s looking forward to the modified Old West Choir Fest and so are her students.
