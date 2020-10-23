Old West ChoirFest 2020 shifts to rotating performances

Muggli’s been a choir teacher for 20 years, 15 years of which have been at Gering schools. She said shuttering the musical in March was tough for the kids.

“There was a lot of frustration for those seniors,” Muggli said.

Muggli also worried the spring shutdown would negatively affect enrollment in her programs since she wasn’t able to recruit among the junior high kids. For the most part, that didn’t happen, Muggli said.

This semester, Muggli’s been spacing the kids apart, using the high school’s auditorium to sing while socially distanced.

“It definitely has changed. The kids are so far spread out they can’t hear each other,” Muggli said. “They sing very timidly because they don’t know that other people are singing.”

That’s not a bad thing, Muggli said.

In fact, Muggli said it gives the student singers a better understanding of their voices, even if they don’t want that. She said it’s also given her an opportunity to hear the individual voices.

“I think it’s been good,” Muggli said. “I don’t think the kids necessarily see it as a positive.”

She said she’s looking forward to the modified Old West Choir Fest and so are her students.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.