Old West Weekend brings in marching bands from throughout the valley

The 39th annual Old West Weekend went off without a hitch, bringing in nine different bands to march down Broadway and three bands to perform field shows at Bearcat Stadium.
Despite the cold and rainy practice weather bands dealt with all week, Saturday morning was nothing but sunshine and cool temperatures, making it a great day for marching.
“We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day,” Gering Junior High band director Natalie Prokop said.
The junior high band played “Dixie” and “That’s Entertainment” as they marched down the street. Prokop said she was proud of her 57-member band, who up until last week hadn’t practiced together.
“Junior high band kiddos rocked it,” she said. “For combining two groups just this week — we haven’t been practicing together — they did pretty awesome for just putting it together this week, so I was impressed and I was proud.”
Gering High School band director Emily Hauck, who is in her first year at Gering, said she was proud of her students as well.
“I thought my band was really strong,” she said. “They really did ‘Thriller’ nicely, and, yeah, they stayed in step, stayed in line. The hard work paid off from the summer.”
The 48-member high school band played “Thriller” and the Bulldogs’ fight song for the marching competition. A few students felt that while maybe they didn’t do as well as other bands, they had one of their best performances.
“I think we did better than in the past, but I think a couple of the other teams did better than us,” junior flutist Nayeli Barraza said. “…I think we did pretty good.”
When it came time for the field show, Gering High School switched out the school song with “Black and White” for a Michael Jackson-themed field show. Prokop, who also directs the high school color guard, said before their field show competition that she was excited to see the show come together.
“We choreographed some little fun stuff into it with their hats so they have more like a Michael Jackson-themed show,” she said. “And, I’m making them do the moonwalk and use the hat like the Michael Jackson thing, so we’ll see how it goes today.”
Scottsbluff High School did a James Bond-themed field show with a trio of songs from various Bond movies. SHS band director Frank Ibero said his band, which is 82 members strong, had been looking forward to the day, since they had to back out last minute from last year’s competition, which looked different anyway due to COVID-19.
“I think the best part about it for me is being back after two years,” he said. “It’s a chance for everyone to see each other and see other bands performing. There is just a camaraderie where we can say, ‘Hey, we all get to do something we love in the fall.’”
That’s what most band members love, and why, even if a little nervous going into competitions like Old West Weekend, they continue to play every year.
“For me, band is a family,” Scottsbluff senior drum major Ayden Reed said. “We work together to make every single show so that even if one messes up, we all get affected, so we all try our very best. I’m extremely proud of my band to put in their best for everyone.”
Ibero said it was a great way to put the exclamation point on the marching band season.
“We had pretty much perfect weather for marching and nine bands to perform this morning,” he said. “It was a good chance to perform and show off the hard work throughout all of fall.”
Bands from Alliance, Minatare, Bayard and Mitchell joined in the day’s festivities, with Alliance High School joining Scottsbluff Gering for the field show competition.
Results were not announced as of press time.