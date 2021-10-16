Old West Weekend brings in marching bands from throughout the valley

“I think we did better than in the past, but I think a couple of the other teams did better than us,” junior flutist Nayeli Barraza said. “…I think we did pretty good.”

When it came time for the field show, Gering High School switched out the school song with “Black and White” for a Michael Jackson-themed field show. Prokop, who also directs the high school color guard, said before their field show competition that she was excited to see the show come together.

“We choreographed some little fun stuff into it with their hats so they have more like a Michael Jackson-themed show,” she said. “And, I’m making them do the moonwalk and use the hat like the Michael Jackson thing, so we’ll see how it goes today.”

Scottsbluff High School did a James Bond-themed field show with a trio of songs from various Bond movies. SHS band director Frank Ibero said his band, which is 82 members strong, had been looking forward to the day, since they had to back out last minute from last year’s competition, which looked different anyway due to COVID-19.