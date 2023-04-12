Opening day has finally arrived for Scottsbluff High School’s production of the beloved show “The Sound of Music."

The well-known musical tells the story of Maria, a young woman studying to become a nun, who becomes the governess to the seven children of widower Captain Georg von Trapp, all set against the backdrop of Austria shortly before the outbreak of World War II.

Scottsbluff High School vocal director Brad Ronne said that he’s rarely had a production come together so well and so smoothly, citing the beautiful simplicity of the play’s story and dedication of his cast and crew for making the process such a pleasure.

“It’s really going great,” Ronne said. “This has been one of the most stress-free productions to put on. Show-wise, it’s pretty straightforward, it’s just a great old-fashioned story to tell. It’s been really smooth, the kids have worked really hard, and it’s been a good process. It’s going to be a beautiful show.”

Students from Scottsbluff’s elementary schools and Bluffs Middle School were treated to matinee performances on Wednesday morning and afternoon, allowing them to see the show before opening night. Ronne said that putting on the matinees was a great opportunity, both for the company and the audience.

“It’s great for us to have two audiences and work out some of the details,” he said. “Mostly, it’s a great time for elementary and middle school kids to really see what the high schoolers do and what a high school program is like and get a chance to experience that.”

Ronne said that planning performances for the younger crowd, especially during the school day, came with some unique challenges and considerations. Some portions of the show were altered or shortened to fit into the tight schedule and to lighten some of the story’s heavier themes.

“We’ve cut a few moments from the show just to trim it down so they can get back to school since we have bus schedules,” he said. “And there are some Nazi elements in the show that we’re careful of, so we’ve taken some of that out for the elementary kids. It’s not a huge deal, but we just thought they’re probably too young to understand what some of that is.”

“The Sound of Music” will be shown Thursday Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. nightly, and tickets are available at ronne.com. Ronne said he is confident that those who attend will see a lovely performance worthy of the school’s reputation for excellence.

Ronne said, “The singing is well done, and they tell a great story about love, the power of music, and standing up to oppression. There are some really great themes in it. It will be a truly enjoyable evening.

"I think Scottsbluff has a reputation of putting on really good productions, and people are glad they came when they do. I think this week will be the same.”

PHOTOS: 'The Sound of Music' at Scottsbluff High School