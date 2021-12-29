OTCF announces new scholarship, deadline

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Oregon Trail Community Foundation would like to announce March 15 as the new deadline for receive all scholarship applications. Detailed information about each of the twenty scholarships offered through OTCF can be found on the Foundation’s website: otcf.org.

The OTCF would like to introduce their newest scholarship offering: The Sharon M. Hoffman Music Educators Scholarship.

Sharon Hoffman (Arthur) was a beloved music teacher in Bayard for 34 years. It is the Hoffman family’s wish to honor Sharon’s memory, and her legacy of music by offering a scholarship in her name to those pursuing a career as a music educator. This scholarship is for high school seniors or college students pursuing a career as a music educator. The scholarship is open to students throughout the Panhandle of Nebraska. One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded annually.