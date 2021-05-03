P.E. teacher Adam Freeburg on his way to completing his 14th year at GHS

“Up, up! Push! All the way!” Gering PE teacher Adam Freeburg yelled encouragement to his students who maxed out on Monday, May 3. Freeburg, who has been with Gering High School for 14 years, has been helping students improve their weightlifting for his entire teaching career.

“This is the only job I’ve ever had,” he said. “I’m not sure that I planned to be here this long. I just got comfortable here. … I just got comfortable with the people, and I just like the atmosphere, and I like the culture of the school. I just kind of came back year after year, and here I am 14 years later.”

He and his wife Lisa actually began at GHS at the same time, both hired as PE teachers. About six years later, they began dating, and finally married, all the while working side by side as two of the three PE educators at the high school.

“That’s all we know,” Freeburg said. “This was her first job too, so we don’t know any different. … We’ve never not worked with each other.”

Freeburg teaches some freshmen and sophomore classes, in which the students play different activities. He also teaches two weight classes, a growing program which he has been most excited about.