Pandemic makes Gering teacher's first semester a rollercoaster ride

“It’s the interaction with the kids that gets lost in translation,” he said.

Morale — for students as well as teachers — was also a struggle, Guadarrama said.

“I just think that the kids are really panicked and just overwhelmed and stressed,” he said. “Kind of like how some of us teachers are. We are all just trying to get our grades in and help out the best we can.”

For his part, Guadarrama did not have to quarantine this semester. He also did not get through all the class material he wanted to. He said by the time Thanksgiving rolled around, Gering High School had just three weeks left before winter break. That means starting the spring semester behind schedule, he said.

Nevertheless, the long semester hasn’t dampened Guadarrama’s passion for teaching. He said he was still trying to figure out the right track for teaching amid a global pandemic. But he knows he’s in the right place and he’s looking forward to returning to familiar grounds — the pitch. Starting next spring, Guadarrama will coach soccer at Gering after a decade-long hiatus from the program.

“They didn’t get a season last year. Everybody else before them got a season. So it’d be really interesting to find out how, how the boys and the girls respond and to that,” he said.

