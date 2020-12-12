Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment School nears end of first-semester

He added that expansion of the program depends on the needs of school districts.

“If we see that we need to add a second classroom next year, we are prepared to do so,” he said.

As for the current group of students in the program, ESU-13 Director of Psychological and Behavioral Health Kathrine Carrizales said their experiences are focused on building relationships with the staff.

“We’re right away trying really hard to build genuine, unconditional, safe relationships between the students and the staff,” Carrizales said.

The other key piece is providing hands-on and interactive learning to get kids re-engaged with the joys of learning, Carrizales said.

“We also incorporate a lot of therapeutic experiences throughout the day,” she said. “Because we’re at the Carpenter Center, we get to utilize their tumbling pavilion. We have had wonderful responses from youth who gain self-confidence as they’re learning this new skill.”

Carrizales said that a student spends around 90 days attending Panhandle Beginnings. Toward the end of their time at the center, she said the student is gradually reintegrated into their normal school.