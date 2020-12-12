Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment School nears end of first-semester

This week should have marked the ribbon cutting for the long-awaited Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment School, a therapeutic day school for area students.
While the Dec. 9 ribbon cutting was canceled, the center’s continued operation marks a triumph for ESU-13 administrators and the possible start of addressing a longstanding gap in youth mental health.
The school officially began accepting students on Oct. 19 but has been a priority for several high profile leaders for years. In addition to ESU-13 administrators, Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles advocated for the program’s creation. Myles mailed a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts in February 2020, urging the state to help create services for youth mental health services.
“In Scottsbluff (schools) alone, that’s about 40 or so students of our 3,500 who, at any given time, find themselves in need of a therapeutic day treatment school setting to help them safely overcome their challenges,” Myles wrote in the letter.
The need, according to Myles as well as ESU-13 administrators, is that students facing mental health crises that prevent them from continuing their education or place them in harm’s way have to leave the area for treatment. That, or they simply don’t receive treatment.
The effort also caught the attention of State Sen. John Stinner, who introduced legislation on the matter at the start of 2020.
“At that particular point in time, we were having revenue problems,” Stinner told the Star-Herald.
Stinner said that everyone from local superintendents, principals, teachers, judges, police officers, and probation officers expressed that the lack of access to a day treatment center was a problem.
“When I presented it to the legislature, I had letters of support from all the schools in the ESU area,” Stinner said. “So everybody understood there’s a need for this throughout the Panhandle. They were supportive of that.”
But the money wasn’t there. So, Stinner and then ESU-13 Administrator Jeff West went to The Sherwood Foundation for funding, an Omaha-based charity that funds projects geared toward increasing access to services, increasing access to civic life and promoting social justice.
ESU-13’s grant sat with The Sherwood Foundation for a few months. But, just before the pandemic, the foundation gave ESU-13 a $2.1 million grant.
“I was surprised at the size, actually,” Stinner said, adding that the distance between Omaha and Scottsbluff can create a boundary.
While Panhandle Beginnings has just five students currently, ESU-13’s top administrator, Andrew Dick, said that was a part of the phased design.
“We were going to start off as a smaller pilot program, and then get to the point of having two to three classrooms,” Dick said.
He added that expansion of the program depends on the needs of school districts.
“If we see that we need to add a second classroom next year, we are prepared to do so,” he said.
As for the current group of students in the program, ESU-13 Director of Psychological and Behavioral Health Kathrine Carrizales said their experiences are focused on building relationships with the staff.
“We’re right away trying really hard to build genuine, unconditional, safe relationships between the students and the staff,” Carrizales said.
The other key piece is providing hands-on and interactive learning to get kids re-engaged with the joys of learning, Carrizales said.
“We also incorporate a lot of therapeutic experiences throughout the day,” she said. “Because we’re at the Carpenter Center, we get to utilize their tumbling pavilion. We have had wonderful responses from youth who gain self-confidence as they’re learning this new skill.”
Carrizales said that a student spends around 90 days attending Panhandle Beginnings. Toward the end of their time at the center, she said the student is gradually reintegrated into their normal school.
A school district refers a student into the program, where Carrizales and others evaluate the referral and examine if the district can offer other solutions before sending a student to Panhandle Beginnings.
The program currently focuses on grades five through eight, but a recent news release from ESU-13 said the hope is to eventually expand the program to students as young as kindergarten, up to 21 years of age.
“Mental health is a real health issue that children and adolescents, teenagers, adults, suffer from and experience,” Dick said. “We have an obligation to realize that it is very serious. It is real.”
