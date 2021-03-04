Panhandle Catholic schools feel COVID-19 impact

Nebraska school officials, including those in the Panhandle, say enrollment levels at Panhandle schools faired better than counterparts across the nation.
Catholic schools across the nation have been seeing steady declines in enrollment for a few years, but the 2020-21 school year marked the largest drop in 50 years. According to data recently published by the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA), the national average enrollment plummeted by 6.4% this year, dropping by 110,000 to roughly 1.6 million students.
Nebraska schools fared slightly better, with only a 4.5% decrease statewide, Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education policy for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, told the Lincoln Journal Star.
Administrators at two Catholic schools in the Panhandle told the Star-Herald that they weathered the storm of events created by the pandemic fairly well for the most part. Enrollment at St. Agnes Academy in Alliance stayed exactly the same from last year for kindergarten through eighth grade, with 122 students, according to principal Rodney Wilhelm.
Wilhelm did say that their preschool saw a significant drop from last year, though, plunging by 48% from 25 total enrolled last year down to 13 this year.
St. Agnes Catholic School in Scottsbluff began the school year with a decline of 9.2% in enrollment for pre-K through fifth grade, but has since gained students and is only down one student compared to last year as of March 3, principal Julie Brown said.
Both schools attribute the declines they did see to the pandemic.
“My guess is the COVID scare at the beginning of the summertime, as well as railroad changes because of COVID,” Wilhelm said of the enrollments in Alliance. “My own guess … is that with COVID, people were scared about their jobs and whether or not they’d be able to sustain tuition, paying tuition.”
Brown said that while the pandemic didn’t affect her school’s enrollment for very long, it did have a significant impact on the school’s ability to fundraise.
She said that funding for St. Agnes, like most Catholic schools, comes from three main sectors: tuition, parish giving and fundraising. The pandemic has affected all three areas, but largely on the fundraisers.
“Lots of people have lost jobs. A lot of people’s work is unsteady … And another thing that is really taking a toll is not being able to hold fundraisers,” she said. “It’s a big leg piece to schools like ours.”
Wilhelm said St. Agnes Academy hasn’t seen much of a difference in its funding. He said that one of their fundraisers actually reached a record high in proceeds made.
“Our fundraising has been pretty good. I don’t know if it’s because people are not able to travel much, and so they’re really supporting the school, but our big fundraiser, the chili feed, set a record amount, even though it was a drive-thru format,” he said. “We’ve had pretty good luck with people continuing to support the school throughout this whole school year.”
However, the impact on the origins of funds now can substantially affect the future of Catholic schools. Low enrollment causes tuition increases which can cause even lower enrollment and even school closure.
NCEA reported over 200 schools closed or consolidate this year, with only 17 new ones opening, which includes consolidated schools established as a new entity. Sister Dale McDonald from NCEA said in a Feb. 10 Zoom conference on the organization’s data findings that it’s a cycle Catholic schools have been facing for some time.
“What happens is, as we lose families, we raise tuition and then the cycle continues,” she said, “and then more families can’t pay until we get to the point where schools have to close.”
Even Scottsbluff’s St. Agnes saw downsizing in its early history, when it discontinued grades seven and eight in 1968 because it cost too much to maintain, according to the school’s website. It also let go of its sixth grade in 1987, but that was due to the incorporation of the public middle school.
Despite letting go of older grades early on, St. Agnes added kindergarten and preschool in 1980 and 2010, respectively, and continue as a Pre-K through fifth grade elementary school. Brown said its thanks to its families and the community for supporting the school and its mission.
“Families really believe in what we have here,” she said. “We’re very grateful to the people of the Scottsbluff community. They’ve been very supportive of the school and activities going on here, and the importance of having a choice. The public schools here are great schools; I’ll be the first to admit that. But non-public schools give people a choice to choose a different kind of education for their child.”
Both St. Agnes Catholic School and St. Agnes Academy are always looking for support to keep their schools open and give families the opportunity to choose.
Fundraisers coming up for St. Agnes in Scottsbluff include two free will donation drive-thru fish fries put on by the Knights of Columbus on March 5 and March 26 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Students will also begin selling raffle tickets for various prizes starting Friday. Their usual penny carnival, which is held in conjunction with the raffle, will not take place this year for the first time in over 50 years.
St. Agnes Academy has a few fundraisers coming up as well. Students will start selling Little Caesar’s pizzas in the near future and the St. Agnes Foundation will be holding its annual lottery in a couple weeks and will be virtual instead of in person at the country club this year.
Wilhelm said he is hopeful about enrollment for next year, already seeing a good turnout in the beginning phases of registration. Brown said she is hopeful as well, but believes that while there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic, the effects will still be felt for some time.
“I think the aftermath of COVID will last far past,” she said. “Not only financially, but we’ll see it socially and emotionally for who knows how long.”