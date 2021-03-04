Panhandle Catholic schools feel COVID-19 impact

However, the impact on the origins of funds now can substantially affect the future of Catholic schools. Low enrollment causes tuition increases which can cause even lower enrollment and even school closure.

NCEA reported over 200 schools closed or consolidate this year, with only 17 new ones opening, which includes consolidated schools established as a new entity. Sister Dale McDonald from NCEA said in a Feb. 10 Zoom conference on the organization’s data findings that it’s a cycle Catholic schools have been facing for some time.

“What happens is, as we lose families, we raise tuition and then the cycle continues,” she said, “and then more families can’t pay until we get to the point where schools have to close.”

Even Scottsbluff’s St. Agnes saw downsizing in its early history, when it discontinued grades seven and eight in 1968 because it cost too much to maintain, according to the school’s website. It also let go of its sixth grade in 1987, but that was due to the incorporation of the public middle school.

Despite letting go of older grades early on, St. Agnes added kindergarten and preschool in 1980 and 2010, respectively, and continue as a Pre-K through fifth grade elementary school. Brown said its thanks to its families and the community for supporting the school and its mission.