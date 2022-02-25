Panhandle Festival Choir to host concert for the public

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Scottsbluff High School vocal department will be hosting 275 vocalists from around the area in the Panhandle Festival Choral Clinic. Students from Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Bridgeport, Hemingford, Kimball and Mitchell will be spending the day working with clinician Fred Ritter.

Ritter retired from teaching vocal music in the Nebraska public schools in 2015. Ritter began teaching in 1978 in the North Platte School District, first at the junior high and then at the high school. After 12 years, he moved to Columbus High School, where he remained for the rest of his career. Ritter served as President of Nebraska Choral Directors Association, the North Central Jazz Chair for American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), and most recently as President of the Nebraska Music Education Association (NMEA).

During his final year of teaching, Ritter was the recipient of the Cornell Runestad Award for Lifetime Dedication to Choral Music in Nebraska, the 2015 Columbus Public Schools Foundation’s Educator of the Year Award and Doane University’s Platt Alumni Music Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music. In addition to working as a music educator, Ritter directed several community choirs; sang with the Pathfinder Chorus, Nebraska’s premier a cappella chorus; and sang professionally with the Norman Luboff Choir.

The Scottsbluff High School Acappella Choir will be performing in addition to the festival choir. Admission to the concert is $5 at the door. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m.

