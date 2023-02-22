The Scottsbluff High School Vocal department will host 275 vocalists from around the area in the Panhandle Festival Choral Clinic next week.

Students from Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Bridgeport, Hemingford, Kimball, Minatare and Mitchell will spend a day working with clinician Brett Epperson before a concert on Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Scottsbluff High School auditorium. The concert will be moved to 7 p.m. in the event that Scottsbluff hosts a District Basketball game that day.

Brett D. Epperson is the director of choral activities and assistant professor of music at Hastings College, where he directs the Hastings College Choir and teaches courses in conducting, vocal pedagogy, and studio voice. Epperson is also director of the Chancel Choir at First Presbyterian Church of Hastings.

Beyond teaching, Epperson maintains an active professional career as a performer. He has performed with Opera Omaha, the Omaha Symphony, Résonance (Omaha), the South Dakota Chorale, Orchestra Iowa, Theatre Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, Abendmusik (Lincoln), the Omaha Consort, Sounding Light (Michigan), the Omaha Symphonic Chorus, Orchestra Omaha, and the Festival Singers of Florida.

Epperson is frequently sought out as a clinician, presenter, adjudicator, and guest conductor, with appearances in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, Mississippi, Georgia, North Dakota, Oregon, Kentucky, Puerto Rico and continental Europe.

The Scottsbluff High School Acapella Choir will also perform on Monday evening. Admission to the concert is $5 at the door, and admission will begin at 5:30 p.m.