Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center and Scotts Bluff County Extension closed to walk-in traffic, community meetings

SCOTTSBLUFF — Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases locally, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center and Scotts Bluff Count Extension Office, both located at 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, are closed to walk-in traffic effective Nov. 11 until further notice.

Both offices remain open to the public on an appointment-only basis. To make an appointment, call the Panhandle Center main number, 308-632-1230, or the Scotts Bluff County Extension main number, 308-632-1480.

Also until further notice, both offices will not be hosting community meetings, such as local organizations, extension clubs or 4-H clubs. Exceptions will be made for legally-recognized entities that require physical meeting space in accordance to Open Meetings Act.

Extension workshops, classes and similar public events scheduled for upcoming weeks are being cancelled, postponed, or switched to alternative methods, such as online lessons, live-streamed events, and others.

Up-to-date information on cancellations, postponements, and other changes in Extension events will be posted on County Extension websites and also the Panhandle Extension Center’s website, https://panhandle.unl.edu