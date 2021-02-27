Panhandle schools celebrate National FFA Week

Four big green tractors moseyed down U Street on the way to Gering High School Friday morning, chugging slowly behind a police escort. Driven by FFA students, the students made it just in time for their first class.

The mini tractor parade was the finale to the Gering FFA Chapter’s celebration of National FFA Week.

National FFA Week is a week celebrated across the country, honoring FFA and agriculture education. Every chapter celebrates a little differently, but the main point is the bring awareness to and educate on what FFA is all about.

“This is the week all of us can be together and participate and promote agriculture and FFA,” GHS ag instructor Carrie Johns said.

Gering FFA, a first-year chapter, celebrated FFA Week with different dress up days, a petting zoo, writing letters to the local nursing home and students driving their tractors to school. They used the petting zoo especially as a learning experience for their peers and to help grow an interest in agriculture with elementary students.

“We brought in a portable corral, and then had a horse, two show steers, two show goats, three bottle lambs and a couple of geese and ducks,” junior Chance Rahmig said. “And chickens that we hatched in animal science.”