Panhandle schools come together for festival choir performance

The resounding echo of 225 voices reverberated throughout the Scottsbluff High School auditorium all day as the first annual Panhandle Festival Choral Clinic took place Monday.

The clinic is something Scottsbluff vocal director Brad Ronne has been wanting to do for a while.

“A number of directors have asked if we could get something like this together, and I thought we have great facilities in Scottsbluff and kind of the perfect place to host this,” he said. “And, I really wanted to do something that would lift choral music in the Panhandle and get schools of all sizes singing together and contributing to a common goal and just share music together.”

Ronne was finally able to make it happen this year, bringing in clinician Fred Ritter, a prominent retired Nebraska vocal music teacher, to lead the 225 high school students from Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Bridgeport, Hemingford, Kimball and Mitchell in five songs.

“I’ve known Ritter for a lot of years and just have respected his work and know that he’s comfortable doing clinics like this,” Ronne said. “So, I talked to him in December when I kind of had this crazy brainstorm and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ and he was really excited about it. … He’s a very experienced educator, and the kids have been getting so much out of it.”

Ritter spent the entire day with the students — rehearsing the songs, giving the students’ pointers, teaching them techniques — all leading up to the evening concert, which was open to the public.

“It’s a lot of fun,” SHS senior John Mentgen said. “He really tries to engage us in what we’re doing and help us really think about how we’re singing and the sounds we’re producing and how to really work as a group.”

Ronne said that he’s already gotten plenty of feedback from the schools that attended, thanking him for the opportunity and asking if he’ll continue to host such an event.

“It just provides a nice outlet,” he said. “Most schools get the opportunity to go to some kind of honor choir, but to sing in a big group like this is something that’s not always accessible. We just don’t have those opportunities, and the kids that don’t go to All State might not ever experience a choir of 150-200-plus. … The kids have been having a great time this morning, just learning and singing together.”

Mentgen could vouch for that, saying it was great to bring schools across the Panhandle together for one common purpose.

“It feels really awesome,” he said. “It’s a sense of real community, because you always have the sports rivalries between us — Scottsbluff, Gering, Bridgeport, all those different schools — but then you do a thing like this and you bring them all together to create one thing and push towards one goal, it’s just really an amazing thing to see.”

After rehearsing all day, the 225 students performed their five songs for family, friends and the community in the SHS auditorium. The concert also included a performance by the SHS Acapella Choir. Ronne said that he couldn’t have pictured the day going any better.

“It’s just been wonderful to hear group music again with kids, and just hear them sing so well,” he said. “I know this will be a life changing day for them.”

