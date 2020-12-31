Panhandle schools see drop in academic growth due to COVID-19 interruption

“One of our priorities was to do NWEA MAP testing with our kids as soon as we could in the fall,” she said, “so that we could pull out the skills that students were able to retain and then start addressing and attacking the skills that they were showing weaknesses in from not being in person in the spring.”

The important thing to note, as Sidney curriculum and assessment director Sheri Ehler pointed out, is that these drops school administrators are talking about are not to say that students across the Panhandle and across the nation have not had gains in their learning.

The drops administrators are seeing are not in the knowledge itself that students are retaining, but in the amount of gains they are seeing compared from a grade in one year to the same grade in another year. In short, fewer students have met the projected, or expected, growth for their grade levels than in previous years.

“Students across the area have grown, it’s just clearly without the same educational experiences that we’re used to,” Ehler said. “It’s harder to meet the growth.”