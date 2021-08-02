Panhandle schools to welcome students in coming weeks

Morrill High School students will complete registration Aug. 3. Students in grades 11 and 12 will register from 9 to 11 a.m. Ninth and 10th graders will register from 1 to 3 p.m. The first day of school for students in preschool and in grades first through 12th is Aug. 16. Students will be dismissed at 2 p.m. The first day of kindergarten is Aug. 17.

Scottsbluff Public Schools

The Bearcats will welcome most students back Thursday, Aug. 19.

Students who attend Roosevelt Elementary will start later as the modernization project is completed. Roosevelt Elementary staff will welcome students grades K-5 back Monday, Aug. 23 “to allow adequate time for teachers to set up their classrooms,” according to a district press release. They have faced difficulties procuring materials and disruptions to supply chains caused by COVID-19, which impacted the schedule for receiving the new furniture. Students will not be required to make up the two missed days of school.

Bear Cub Preschool students who attend at Roosevelt will start Thursday, Aug. 19. Scottsbluff High School will hold orientation for ninth graders Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Eleventh and 12th graders enrolled in dual-credit courses through WNCC will have an orientation Aug. 18 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.