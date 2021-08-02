Panhandle schools to welcome students in coming weeks

Grab your backpacks, notebooks and pencils because the first day of school is almost here. Classrooms across the Panhandle will be bustling with students in the coming weeks, so here’s a look at when districts are welcoming students back along with open house dates.
Banner County Public Schools
Banner County students will return for the first day of school Aug. 16, except for preschoolers, whose first day is Aug. 18. The school will hold an open house for families to visit with teachers and walk through the building Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Bayard Public Schools
Bayard Public Schools will welcome students for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 12. Families and students can attend an open house, which coincides with the fall sports meeting and a penny carnival Tuesday, Aug. 10. The first day of pre-school is Friday, Aug. 20. More information about the upcoming school year can be found at https://www.bayardpublicschools.org/.
Bridgeport Public Schools
Bridgeport Public Schools’ 2021-22 school year will begin Aug. 23. Seventh graders and new students will have an orientation on Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the district’s safe return plan, visit bpsbulldogs.org.
Gering Public Schools
The Bulldogs will begin the 2021-22 academic year Friday, Aug. 13. Families will receive information from their child’s school principals over the next two weeks about the upcoming school year. Incoming sixth graders will have orientation Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, freshmen orientation is Aug. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Gering High School and Western Nebraska Community College orientation is Aug. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at WNCC’s performing arts auditorium. The WNCC orientation is only for students enrolled in dual credit courses, including courses taught by a GHS instructor.
All GPS schools also have open houses for families to meet teachers, drop off school supplies, locate classrooms and explore the building.
- Lincoln and Northfield preschools: Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Geil, Lincoln and Northfield elementaries: Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Gering Junior High: Aug. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Gering High School: Aug. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.
For more back to school information, read the Bulldog Bulletin newsletter at https://www.geringschools.net/article/497455.
Kimball Public Schools
The Longhorns start of the academic year is Monday, Aug. 23. Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
Mary Lynch Elementary and Kimball Jr./Sr. High School will hold open houses Thursday, Aug. 19 with the elementary’s from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the high school’s from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the district’s website: https://www.kpslonghorns.org/.
Mitchell Public Schools
The Tigers will welcome students back Aug. 13.
Mitchell Jr./Sr. High School students will have meetings leading up to the first day of school. Seventh and 8th graders had a orientation and chromebook policy checkout Monday. Ninth and 12th graders will have their meetings in the auditorium Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. Tenth and 11th grade chromebook checkout is Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.
Mitchell Elementary School students grades first through sixth will return to school Aug. 13. There will be a parent meeting for those families Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Families and students can also meet their teachers and tour the school during an open house Aug. 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Kindergarten students will attend their first day of school Aug. 17 and preschool students’ first day is Aug. 23.
For more MPS back to school information, visit mitchelltigers.org.
Morrill Public Schools
Morrill High School students will complete registration Aug. 3. Students in grades 11 and 12 will register from 9 to 11 a.m. Ninth and 10th graders will register from 1 to 3 p.m. The first day of school for students in preschool and in grades first through 12th is Aug. 16. Students will be dismissed at 2 p.m. The first day of kindergarten is Aug. 17.
Scottsbluff Public Schools
The Bearcats will welcome most students back Thursday, Aug. 19.
Students who attend Roosevelt Elementary will start later as the modernization project is completed. Roosevelt Elementary staff will welcome students grades K-5 back Monday, Aug. 23 “to allow adequate time for teachers to set up their classrooms,” according to a district press release. They have faced difficulties procuring materials and disruptions to supply chains caused by COVID-19, which impacted the schedule for receiving the new furniture. Students will not be required to make up the two missed days of school.
Bear Cub Preschool students who attend at Roosevelt will start Thursday, Aug. 19. Scottsbluff High School will hold orientation for ninth graders Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Eleventh and 12th graders enrolled in dual-credit courses through WNCC will have an orientation Aug. 18 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Bluffs Middle School will have an 8th grade Where Everybody Belongs (WEB) leader training Monday, Aug. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sixth graders’ WEB orientation is Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 8 to 11 a.m.
Each school will also have an open house for families.
- BMS: Wednesday, Aug. 18. The schedule is as follows: 6th Grade Orientation for names A-L is from 8 to 9:45 a.m; names M-Z is from 10 to 11:45 a.m.; 7th grade from 1 to 2 p.m. and 8th grade from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
- SHS: Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Bear Cub Preschool: Aug. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. (East Stadium and Roosevelt sites)
- Westmoor: Meet & Greet Wednesday Aug. 18, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Longfellow: Back to School Night Wednesday, Aug. 18 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Lincoln Heights: Meet & Greet Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3:30 to 5 p.m.
- Lake Minatare: Wednesday Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Roosevelt: Meet and Greet Friday, Aug. 20 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
For more back to school information, visit sbps.net.