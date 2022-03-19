Panhandle speech teams do well at state as Gering speech wins state runner-up

After falling short by one place last year, the Gering Bulldog Barkers managed a comeback this year by placing runner-up in the team sweepstakes at state speech in Kearney on Wednesday, March 16.

The team sent eight students in six events to the finals round, with junior Kaitlyn Peterson being the sole individual champion in serious prose. Still, with that many finalists, it was almost a shoo-in for the team to get top two. The only team to have students competing in more events in finals was York, which had eight finalists and ended up taking the sweepstakes championship.

“We thought we could definitely make a run for top two at state, but so much just depends on luck of the draw and ballots breaking a certain way — because you have judges from every corner of the state, so different styles, different expectations,” Gering speech coach Tyler Thompson said. “And so, once they had announced finals … we kind of knew going into awards that we were in a pretty good position to be runner up; it would just kind of depend on how the kids placed.”

The students did place high enough, with four of the six events placing in the top three individually. Thompson said their work ethic this year is what got them in their top places at state.

“They, just the entire season, never let off the gas, worked and worked and worked and polished,” Thompson said. “…And so, I think that that is certainly a contributing factor to the success. They just they never stopped working the whole season.”

Gering wasn’t the only Panhandle team to do well. Scottsbluff’s two seniors in speech, John Mentgen and Graham Kovarik, took home some hardware as well, Kovarik in his duet with Mentgen and Mentgen in the duet and his humorous prose.

“They've worked really hard for a long time to do it,” Scottsbluff speech coach Amy Pinney said. “They're kind of going out with a bang.”

Pinney said that while the two veteran speech members broke finals at state, it was still a good experience for all that went.

“I think, like in any big competition, there were some nerves involved, but we had done what we could to kind of get them past the nerves when we practice the night before and that morning,” she said. “They just continued to get better throughout the day and continued changing things up and improving their pieces throughout the day.”

Both Pinney and Thompson said they are looking forward to what their teams will accomplish next year.

“Our goal, as a team — we've already talked about it — is to get more depth in each event, and so we kind of have a number figured out that we want to get our team to,” Pinney said. “We're trying to get people recruited early, so that we can start practicing. … We'll get to help them figure out events and content so that we can be pretty prepared, so we may be ready to go earlier than January for competitions.”

Thompson said that they’d have about nine returning students just from the state team, plus all those who came close at districts and the novices looking to move up to varsity.

“You have to feel pretty good about our chances for next year, but it's a new year (with) new coaches, new competitors,” he said. “But, I mean, we certainly are going to come back in a strong starting spot.”

State Speech results across the Panhandle:

Class A: Humorous Prose: John Mentgen, Scottsbluff, 2; Duo Interpretation: Graham Kovarik and John Mentgen, Scottsbluff, 4.

Class B: Informative Speaking: Maddison Seiler, Gering, 2; OID: Abby Prohs, Autumn Elsen, Evan Fuller, Hannah Boyd and Thomas Connot, Gering, 4; Humorous Prose: Hannah Boyd, Gering, 3; Serious Prose: Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering, 1; Wyatt Soule, Gering, 6; Persuasive Speaking: Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering, 3.

Class C1: OID: Cassandra Hopwood, Claire Linders, Jordan Wagner, Lucas Smith and Rand Golden, Bridgeport, 5.

Class D1: Extemporaneous Speaking: Jena Spady, Garden County, 4; Informative Speaking: Cortney Holt, Leyton, 4; Serious Prose: Jena Spady, Garden County, 4.

Class D2

Duet Acting: Gunnar Oleson and Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 4; Jayden Shoemaker and Kendal Nielsen, Potter-Dix, 5; Entertainment Speaking: Zach Rotert, Potter-Dix, 3; Extemporaneous Speaking: Tamika Eastman, Sioux County, 1; Informative Speaking: Tamika Eastman, Sioux County, 3; Humorous Prose: Gunnar Oleson, Potter-Dix, 2; Kendal Nielsen, Potter-Dix, 6

OID: Gunnar Oleson, Luke Kasten, Zach Rotert, Potter-Dix, 1; Persuasive Speaking: Ana Manning, Potter-Dix, 4; Sierra Eastman, Sioux County, 5.

