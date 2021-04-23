Panhandle students participate in District Music Contest

Muggli said she’s been proud of her students’ performances at District Music Contest.

“It’s gone excellent,” she said after the show choir wrapped up its morning performances. “We’ve had great showings from the kids — best performances so far. This is when you want to peak. The kids have really stepped up and it’s been really, really good.”

Johnson said that participating in the contest is a great opportunity for students and teachers alike to get feedback from other professionals outside the Panhandle.

“It gives the students a chance to get some feedback from other professional musicians,” he said. “They’re going to get some ideas they have not heard before. The directors will get some ideas they maybe have not heard before. … In general, it’s a really good way for them to hear stuff just beyond their own school walls.”

The biggest thing this year though, he said, was just providing students an outlet to finally perform.