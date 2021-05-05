 Skip to main content
Paper Quilling Class to be held at Alliance library
ALLIANCE – The Alliance Public Library will be offering a special art class for its adult patrons.

Local artist Kathy Brock will be teaching an introductory class on the art of Paper Quilling. The class will be held Thursday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m. in the Library’s community room. There will be a registration fee to cover the materials and instruction, and participants will be able to keep the paper quilling kit that is included.

Please sign up at the library by May 7, and if you have any questions, please call Emily Nelson at 308-762-1387 or email enelson@cityofalliance.net.

