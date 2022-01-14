Parents have choices for child care in Scottsbluff/Gering

Caring for a young child can be challenging; caring for several, even more so. Yet for dozens of local residents, it’s exactly the type of job they want.

Nebraska has lots of places to go to check the quality of daycares, and Cindy Molina, of Gering, said she doesn’t think most parents are fully aware of the options they have. Molina is a Step Up to Quality coach and a coordinator for Gering Communities for Kids. Step Up to Quality is the state of Nebraska’s child care evaluation program, while Communities for Kids measures the availability of daycare options in a given city.

“I really think in Gering and Scottsbluff, probably both, the need for infant care is very high,” Molina said.

Working parents aren’t able to care for their infants or toddlers all day long, so they need a place for them to learn and grow until they’re ready for kindergarten. There is one caveat in that there are far more options for child care in Scottsbluff than there are in Gering. According to the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network, Gering has nine private or public locations for child care, while Scottsbluff has three times as many.

“It’s something I think a lot of businesses need to be aware of,” Molina said.