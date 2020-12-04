Parents, staff split on continuing Scottsbluff school year in-person

Those principles are written on the website as “everyone, as well as everyone’s needs, ideas, and perspectives, must be respected,” and “the health and safety of our students and our staff are our most important priorities.”

Myles also stressed the uncertainty and unpredictability of the ongoing pandemic as reasons why he has relied on the two guiding principles.

“Every day there are decisions to make that we know we’re making for the first time,” Myle said. “Tomorrow may bring different decisions and the circumstances may be different. That’s why the guiding principles and the desired outcomes have been so important to help us make decisions.”

While the survey saw a very high response rate relative to others, just 63 respondents said they had a student at Roosevelt Elementary. While Roosevelt is one of the district’s smallest elementary schools, proportionally it had the fewest respondents.

“It’s something that concerns us,” Myles said. “I think it points out to us that we need to examine ways to better access to that community in a way that they’re more comfortable and able to respond.”