Parents, staff split on continuing Scottsbluff school year in-person

At least for now, the issue is moot. But results from a recent voluntary survey of parents and staff indicate the community of Scottsbluff Public Schools is divided on whether schools should remain open.
According to the results, 46% of parents (693 respondents) feel uncomfortable or extremely uncomfortable with continuing class in-person while about 41% (618 respondents) were comfortable or extremely comfortable. The remaining 13% (294 respondents) said they were neutral on the issue.
Staff had a similar distribution.
The survey reported that 37.8% (170 respondents) of the staff were uncomfortable with class continuing in-person while 38.1% (171 respondents) were comfortable. 24.1% (108 respondents) of the staff were neutral on the issue.
When asked if the district should continue with full-time in-person classes, 43% (647 respondents) said they disagreed or strongly disagreed. On the other side, 45% (682) of respondents said they wanted to see the district continue in-person.
For staff, 35.7% (160 respondents) disagreed with keeping class in-person while 44.8% of staff (201 respondents) agreed class should continue in-person.
For parents, the results suggest they have grown more uncomfortable sending their students to school as the pandemic has worsened.
In July, 28% of the 1,650 responses said they felt “uncomfortable” or “extremely uncomfortable” returning their students to in-person classes in the fall.
The survey, which saw a combined response total of 1,949, comes as the district grapples with a pandemic in the panhandle that’s sidelined parents, students and staff members via infections and quarantines despite district precautions.
For the most part, respondents said they were comfortable with those precautions. For Scottsbluff schools, that includes a mask mandate, and changes to classroom and activity schedules. Nearly 60% (866) of the parents said they were comfortable with the current precautions, while 38% (580) said there weren’t enough precautions. A small minority of about 4% (59) said there were too many precautions.
64.5% of staff (289) said they were comfortable with precautions taken, while 34.8% (156) of staff felt there were not enough precautions in place. Three staff said there was too much precaution.
“I’m not surprised that there are a lot of people that feel different ways and I’m not surprised that there were a lot of people that said they were neutral or undecided. It’s such a difficult topic,” SBPS Superintendent Rick Myles said.
Myles added that nothing in the survey suggested a contradiction in the principles he and other SBPS administrators have used to guide decision making throughout the pandemic.
Those principles are written on the website as “everyone, as well as everyone’s needs, ideas, and perspectives, must be respected,” and “the health and safety of our students and our staff are our most important priorities.”
Myles also stressed the uncertainty and unpredictability of the ongoing pandemic as reasons why he has relied on the two guiding principles.
“Every day there are decisions to make that we know we’re making for the first time,” Myle said. “Tomorrow may bring different decisions and the circumstances may be different. That’s why the guiding principles and the desired outcomes have been so important to help us make decisions.”
While the survey saw a very high response rate relative to others, just 63 respondents said they had a student at Roosevelt Elementary. While Roosevelt is one of the district’s smallest elementary schools, proportionally it had the fewest respondents.
“It’s something that concerns us,” Myles said. “I think it points out to us that we need to examine ways to better access to that community in a way that they’re more comfortable and able to respond.”
The survey results come on the heels of a district-wide meeting last Monday. Myles said that, overall, the staff gave similar opinions and attitudes about issues surrounding COVID-19.
“I think it’s clear that our staff also agrees with our desired outcomes and kids really want to stay in school, they want to keep those schools open,” Myles said.
From that starting point, Myles said the rest comes down to keeping staff and students safe and helping mitigate coronavirus spread in the community.
He also said that internal communications needed to improve and that process needed to better serve the district’s distance learners needed to take shape. Lastly, Myles said that the ever-present problem of quarantines — and the ripple effect it has on staffing — will continue to be a challenge.
“Every teacher is trying to meet the needs of kids at school and kids at home. And unfortunately, we never know who’s not going to be in literally tomorrow,” Myles said.
The full results are available at https://www.sbps.net/Page/2074
