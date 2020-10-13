Passer-by claims to see man with handgun in vicinity of school, prompts lockout

A warning from a passer-by prompted Roosevelt Public Schools to go into lockout status Tuesday morning.

According to scanner reports, a person walking by Roosevelt Elementary School made contact with a cook and described a man in the vicinity of the school at about 10:50 a.m., carrying a handgun in a back pocket. Scottsbluff Police quickly responded, but were unable to find anyone at or near school grounds. The man who had reported seeing a person with a handgun continued walking and had not been located either, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson told the Star-Herald.

Police were searching the area.

Roosevelt schools immediately went into lockdown and all other schools moved into secure status, which means that buildings are locked and business conducted as usual, and by 11:30 a.m., that status had been lifted. Bear Cub preschool was planned to dismiss as usual.

As of publication, no suspicious persons had been spotted in the area of the school.