PHOTO and VIDEO: Gering High School prom royalty named
Gering High School prom royalty: second runner up queen and king Anna Ossian and Iziah Blanco (left); first runner up queen and king Kayle Morris and Jack Franklin (right); 2021 prom king and queen Quinton Chavez and Kennie Gable (center).

Gering High School Royalty were named Saturday, May 1. The theme of this year's prom was "Ignite the Night."
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

