Photo exhibit opens Thursday, Feb. 4

SCOTTSBLUFF — It is photography time once again at West Nebraska Arts Center. The 39th Annual IMAGE exhibit opens Thursday, Feb. 4, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The reception will include wine, appetizers and refreshments. There will also be baskets available for purchase as a one night only incentive to come have some fun.

Each year this exhibit includes a wide variety of photographs showcasing technical innovations and aesthetic curiosities from photographers of all skill levels. The exhibit, generously sponsored by Laura Clark in loving memory of William J. Clark, typically includes work from artists in the Nebraska and Wyoming region.

Professional photographer Ken Kurtz will select the awards for this year’s exhibit. There will be three divisions: Professional, Adult and Youth (ages 18 and under). Each division will have a Best of Show and two Honorable Mentions. A Jim Downey Award for Best Landscape and a Michael Javoronok Award will also be presented. Monetary prizes will be given for all awards. The 2021 IMAGE Photography Exhibit will be on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center Feb. 4 – 28.