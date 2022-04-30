Photo Gallery: Delving into STEAM at Geil Elementary

Riverson Mortimore stuffs soil into her milk carton to prepare it as a home for a new baby plant.
OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald
Geil Elementary celebrated STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) Day on Friday, April 29. STEM Day featured a plethora of different activities from planting seedlings to designing new shoes out of newspaper to building robots.
Principal Angela Morris began the celebration as STEM Day back in 2019, and it has been a day looked forward to every year by staff and students alike.
Ethan Robinson tries on the shoe he and his partner made out of newspaper during Geil's STEM Day.
OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald
Hayden Atwood packs the soil around her plant during an activity with Gering Garden Center during STEM Day at Geil Elementary.
OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald
Madison Payne & Grayson Morgan examine their plants that they'll be potting in a milk carton for a STEM Day activity.
OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald
A group of Geil fifth graders determine what kind of rocks they have by conducting different tests on them during STEM Day, Friday April 29.
OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald
Caitlin Sexton reaches out to pet the turtle brought in by Riverside Discovery Center as a part of Geil Elementary's schoolwide STEM Day.
OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald
Easton Timblin twirls his penny spinner, which he created as one of the activities during Geil STEM Day on Friday, April 29.
OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald
PHOTO GALLERY: Geil Elementary STEM Day activities
