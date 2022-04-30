 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo Gallery: Delving into STEAM at Geil Elementary

GALLERY Geil STEM day

Riverson Mortimore stuffs soil into her milk carton to prepare it as a home for a new baby plant.

Geil Elementary celebrated STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) Day on Friday, April 29. STEM Day featured a plethora of different activities from planting seedlings to designing new shoes out of newspaper to building robots.

Principal Angela Morris began the celebration as STEM Day back in 2019, and it has been a day looked forward to every year by staff and students alike.

GALLERY Geil STEM day

Ethan Robinson tries on the shoe he and his partner made out of newspaper during Geil's STEM Day.
GALLERY Geil STEM day

Hayden Atwood packs the soil around her plant during an activity with Gering Garden Center during STEM Day at Geil Elementary.
GALLERY Geil STEM day

Madison Payne & Grayson Morgan examine their plants that they'll be potting in a milk carton for a STEM Day activity.
GALLERY Geil STEM day

A group of Geil fifth graders determine what kind of rocks they have by conducting different tests on them during STEM Day, Friday April 29.
GALLERY Geil STEM day

Caitlin Sexton reaches out to pet the turtle brought in by Riverside Discovery Center as a part of Geil Elementary's schoolwide STEM Day.
GALLERY Geil STEM day

Easton Timblin twirls his penny spinner, which he created as one of the activities during Geil STEM Day on Friday, April 29.
