Photos: Scottsbluff grads return to elementary schools before Sunday graduation

Scottsbluff High School’s graduating seniors visited their old stomping grounds Friday, meeting with teachers and students at local elementary schools for their graduation walks.

Clad in crimson caps and gowns, the graduates high-fived and hugged eager elementary students, sometimes stopping to take pictures with them as well. Seniors went to each of the five elementary schools in the Scottsbluff Public Schools system.

The schools they went to were the ones they graduated from when they progressed to middle school.

“Being back in this building makes me realize how fast time goes for me,” senior Jose Sanchez, who attended Roosevelt Elementary School, said. “I should be more appreciative of time because, well, yeah, it goes fast and it’s something that I’ll never be able to do again.”

Other students said they enjoyed seeing former teachers and meeting up with the people they’ve gone through the grades with.

“It was very surreal seeing our elementary school after graduating high school. It was really cool to see all the people we went through elementary school together,” senior Ethan Gion, a former Westmoor Elementary School student, said. “...This is a great experience that everyone should be able to go through after graduating high school.”

Melissa Price, the director of communications for Scottsbluff Public Schools, said the district has been hosting graduation walks for around six years now.

For the graduates, this could be the last time they ever step foot in their elementary schools, so the goal is to give them an opportunity to reminisce.

“And for the elementary school students, (they) see what they’re aspiring to as they progress grade-to-grade,” Price, who watched her own senior walk through the hallways at Westmoor, said.

It’s an event that everyone, from students to parents to staff, can get excited about. Many parents cheered on their graduates and took pictures before, during and after the graduate walks.

Liz Loutzenhiser stopped by Westmoor to snap pictures of her daughter, Olivia Hilyard. The family used to live right across the street from the school. Hilyard had taken a work study course helping third-graders at Westmoor, so it was a homecoming in a variety of ways for her.

”A lot of these kids have gone through the whole school system with my daughter so it’s neat to see all these kids grow up together. ... You get to know them, their families and everyone,” Loutzenhiser said.

It was an opportunity for the seniors to celebrate their accomplishments and think back on how far they’ve come.

“It just brings back so many childhood memories,” senior Hunter Garcia, who spent his elementary years at Roosevelt, said. “I just remember how small we used to be and like how little we were. I remember I thought we were so big at that age, in fifth grade especially we felt so big.”

After the graduate walks, the seniors reconvened at Scottsbluff High School to be recognized for academic achievements. The Class of 2022’s commencement ceremony will take place in Bearcat Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Star-Herald reporter Nicole Heldt contributed to this report.

