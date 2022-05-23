PHOTOS: Scottsbluff High School 2022 graduation
- By Mark Rein Star-Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fourth-grade students at Geil Elementary in Gering had the chance to speak with an old friend of theirs Monday, live from an Army base in Kuwait.
Scottsbluff High School’s graduating seniors visited their old stomping grounds Friday, meeting with teachers and students at local elementary…
The Nebraska native has spent her whole life working hard, and it's all about to pay off in June when she receives her degree from Stanford University.
A total of 22 Nebraska high school seniors, but none from Lincoln, achieved the rare feat of a perfect ACT score this year.
A retweet from UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green persuaded Grady Johnson to idle the planter last Saturday and instead walk across the graduation stage at Memorial Stadium.
After nearly 70 years without a designated sign, cement was poured to set the new metal sign for the Minatare Elementary School this spring. T…
As data started coming back about graduation rates over the course of the pandemic, Gering Public Schools realized that not all students were …
Tom Martin believes “life is a journey. You wait to see whatever you are asked to do, and you do it. It’s such an honor to be a teacher. You shut the door. You are the only one with them,” he said. That’s when, he said, the magic begins.
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
Scottsbluff High School students involved in the musical production of “Big Fish” were recognized by the Nebraska High School Theater Academy …