Platte Valley Bank donates $100,000 to Morrill complex project

The donation makes PVB the title sponsor for the ag complex that will be built at the old Brownsfield baseball complex in Morrill, which the Village of Morrill donated to the school district through a purchase agreement of $0, aside from closing costs, at the end of March 2021.

Both PVB representatives and MPS representatives signed two copies of the contract, which stated the $100,000 would be distributed to the district over the course of a four-year period: from Sept. 13 to Nov. 15, 2025. The first installment will be $40,000 this year, followed by $15,000 each year after.

“I just really want to express appreciation on behalf of Platte Valley Bank for allowing us to be the title sponsor of the complex,” Karpf, who is also a 1996 Morrill alum, said. “…Our company’s very involved in agriculture, and so this is a real natural fit for us. We’ve been committed to the Morrill community for many, many years, so … it’s kind of a no-brainer that we wanted to be part of this. So (we’re) very pleased to be the title sponsorship, we wish you all the best of luck, us some as the program gets implemented, and especially as the future of agriculture — I think that’s a very exciting part for us to be involved in and understanding that Morrill Public Schools is promoting that in our communities, it’s great to see.”