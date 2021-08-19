Police share back-to-school safety tips

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff Public Schools will resume their schedules for the 2021/22 school year on Thursday, Aug, 19, which is the first day for students. This will increase pedestrian traffic in and around the city throughout the school/work week.

Motorists are cautioned to be aware of the increased number of children traveling to and from the schools. Motorists must remain vigilant when approaching intersections controlled by crossing guards and stop when signaled. If a guard is present in the intersection all traffic must halt until the guard and children have cleared the roadway. This includes making left and right hand turns when the guard or pedestrians are present.

If a crosswalk not controlled by a crossing guard is occupied by a pedestrian with intention of crossing the street, the pedestrian has the right-of-way and traffic should yield to them. The only exceptions to this are at intersections controlled by a traffic control signal or guard.

Parents in the community are reminded that school is in session and it is important for both parents and students to observe the following recommendations for school safety:

— Know the routes your children take to school and how long it takes them to get to and from school. Do not allow them to take shortcuts that could be dangerous.