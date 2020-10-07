Potter-Dix Elementary wins Small Towns Matter contest

For seemingly the first time, the entire Potter-Dix elementary was quiet as the children waited in the gym with hardly a whisper for the special broadcast to recognize them as the winner of the Small Towns Matter contest to start.
As a News Channel Nebraska representative counted down the clock, children sat in anticipation for their moment to shine, when finally, NCN reporter Hunter Arterburn gave them the chance to scream “Hi!” to all those watching the broadcast across the state.
The Small Towns Matter contest is a campaign dreamt up by NCN and United Healthcare to show school districts in small towns that they are cared for and appreciated.
People across the state of Nebraska had the opportunity to submit their school for a chance to win the prize: bike helmets for every elementary student and a $5,000 check to be used however the school would like. Nearly 1,000 school districts applied, Arterburn said at the ceremony.
Typically, the prize is awarded in the spring right before school gets out — prime time for bike-riding. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the contest and ceremony were revamped to take place in the fall.
“We like to do this in the spring, so there’s a longer season to ride your bike,” NCN CEO Andy Ruback said. “But the fact that we’re doing it now in the times that we’re living makes it even more special, for us to take a pause and enjoy the happiness that this brings to the kids in the community.”
The ceremony included short speeches from different community members as well as Rubac and United Healthcare CEO Rob Broomfield and United Healthcare Nebraska executive director Matt Milam. Even Potter-Dix elementary students Trenton Hickman and Veronica Loghry spoke at the podium.
Everyone talked about why small towns matter and what makes the Potter-Dix community so great. Almost everyone acknowledged one of the best parts of small town living is the tight-knit community.
“Living in a small town is great because everybody knows everybody,” Loghry said during the ceremony.
“The United Healthcare mission … is to help people live healthier lives and to make the health system work better for everyone,” Broomfield said. “We think one of the best ways to do that is to get out into the small towns all over the state of Nebraska and really encourage students like the Potter-Dix students to get active and get involved, which is why we did the bike helmets.”
As children went through the line to take a helmet, each one said thank you. The check was presented to the first grade, who gaped at its large size. Potter-Dix Superintendent Adam Patrick said he plans on asking the students what they would like to use the money for.
“We talked a little bit about some playground equipment. I know schools could always use school supplies and stuff like this,” he said, “but with a generous donation like this, we’d really like to see what the kids would like from it.”
The ceremony also included honoring the winning registration that was drawn to award the school with the helmets and money. Shirley Skaja, a cook in the elementary cafeteria, was called out to the middle of the gym floor to be handed a vase of flowers for submitting the winning registration.
She said she almost missed it because she was going to check on the food for lunch that day, but decided to stay a bit longer to finish watching the ceremony.
“I was totally shocked. I never even thought about it,” she said, turning to wave at a child who greeted her from across the cafeteria after the ceremony. “Hi, sweetie.”
Skaja is a good example of what makes small towns great.
“It’s a great community,” she said. “I live in Potter, she (another cook) lives in Dix and we get to know (everyone, even) kids from Kimball. So, it’s kind of nice. Like, if I go into Kimball 20 miles away from where I live, kids know me there.”
NCN and United Healthcare plan to do the contest again for 2021.
