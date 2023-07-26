As debate around the recently passed LB 753 continues, two private school administrators in Scottsbluff are attempting to make their stance on the bill heard in their community.

St. Agnes Catholic School administrator Julie Brown and Community Christian School head teacher Stephanie Reynaga both see the bill, otherwise known as the Opportunity Scholarship Act, as something that can benefit not only their schools, but their entire community.

The Opportunity Scholarship Act seeks to offer tax credits to taxpayers who make donations to opportunity scholarship funds. Those funds would then offer scholarships to students wishing to attend a private or parochial school, effectively making school choice more accessible across the state.

The bill has experienced opposition across the state since being passed by the 2023 Legislature. A petition to have the issue placed on the 2024 general election ballot has gained traction statewide, with opponents expressing concern over tax dollars being spent on private education, which some view as unconstitutional.

Other concerns include the potential for the system introduced by LB 753 to be utilized as a tax break for the wealthy and the potential for funds to be diverted from public schools and given to less regulated private institutions.

Brown and Reynaga responded to the criticism by saying that they feel many of those talking points use fear tactics and take advantage of a lack of common knowledge in terms of how private schools like theirs operate. One point they wished to clarify was the implication that private schools only serve wealthy families.

“Sometimes, I think people get a misperception about schools like ours,” Brown said. “They think they’re private schools, and they think that we only have upper-class students. We both have a very diverse population of kids, just as Scottsbluff’s community is very diverse.”

Brown went on to say that the Scottsbluff area has more families living in poverty than most people realize. Many of those families still wish to send their children to private or faith-based schools, but finances often create a barrier to entry.

“It would be nice for all parents to be able to have that opportunity,” she said.

Both St. Agnes and Community Christian School make efforts to offer scholarships that help lower income families get their kids into their school of choice. In the interest of helping the most people, these scholarships can only take so much of the burden off of parents as they must be spread around to numerous students. Reynaga said that the systems introduced by LB 753 could be a game changer for those families.

“It actually makes schooling a lot more equitable,” she said. “We only have ‘X’ amount of dollars we can give in scholarships to families who just think this is the best fit for their child, whether it’s for faith reasons or for small classroom environment reasons or whatever it is. It is heartbreaking to look at a family and say, ‘We don’t have any more scholarship dollars or can’t meet you where your need is.’”

Brown and Reynaga said that parents choose private, faith-based schools like theirs for a multitude of reasons. Some want their children educated in an environment that reflects their values. Others may be concerned that their kids aren’t thriving in the public school system and want to try something different.

“Sometimes, just a change is all that a kid needs, and it can make a world of difference,” Brown said. “We want all kids to be in their best zone for learning.”

At the end of the 2022-2023 school year, Community Christian School had around 97 students from preschool through fifth grade with class sizes averaging around 10-13 students. The school is in the process of adding grade levels, which means numbers for the next school year could look very different. Tuition is currently around $4,600 a year.

St. Agnes is of comparable size with around 117 students at the end of 2022-2023 and class sizes averaging around 15 students. St. Agnes offers two different tuition rates: $2,500 for Catholic students due to a subsidy provided by the church and around $4,300 for non-Catholic students.

Neither administrator expected an immediate change in their school’s enrollment following the implementation of LB 753, but in the long term, they said that the bill would have a positive impact on their operations and the families they serve.

In terms of finance, Reynaga described a tipping point of sorts for private schools at which they attempt to balance their enrollment and what resources they have available: staff, facilities, etc. She said that increased access to enrollment could help schools like CCS spend more time looking toward the future rather than the present.

“We’re nonprofits, nobody is getting rich off of what we do. But you want to be able to go into a new year and have enough kids to cover our teachers, cover our books, cover our building,” Reynaga said. “Right now, we fundraise to close the gap. I think as far as the health of the school, it provides for more long-term planning, infrastructure updates, expansions, things like that.”

Brown added that one of the biggest gains would be the ability to offer pay increases to the educators at her school, many of whom took substantial pay cuts to work in a school they truly believed in.

She also said that belief in the school and the community that surrounds it is a binding factor for parents and students and creates an experience that is entirely unique from a public school education. The administrators agreed that offering such experiences is a big part of why parents should have the ability to choose where their kids attend school without having to worry about financial restrictions.

“There’s nothing like watching your entire school community, students and parents, working for something they believe in. There’s nothing like that, it’s powerful. It’s a family outside of their own family, and I think that is a big piece,” Brown said.

Reynaga emphasized the high quality of every school option in the Scottsbluff area and said that having such good options available helps all schools continue to pursue excellence that would not be possible in a world without choice.

“We are better as schools when we know that parents have choices too,” she said. “We all want each other to succeed. If we want to continue having a healthy community here in the Scottsbluff area, we want everyone firing on all cylinders. That’s why it’s important to have options for families.”