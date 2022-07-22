Progress underway on Gering tennis courts

Construction continues at Gering High School as resurfacing work on the school’s new tennis courts nears completion.

The project is a cooperative effort by the City of Gering, Gering Public Schools and the Gering School Foundation. The demolition process began in late May and the final product is coming together.

“As long as everything continues to cooperate in terms of weather, materials and schedules, we’re looking at September to be able to use that,” Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director at Gering Public Schools, said.

The high school’s previous courts were over 20 years old. Sibal said the biggest change between the old and new ones will be the post-tension concrete in the new courts.

“Actually, it will (withstand) weather much better than our previous courts because it will grow and expand with the weather,” she said.

Since the school’s tennis teams start practicing in early August, the district is working on finding a temporary transition location until the new courts are ready.

Once the current phase of construction is complete, the courts will need to be left alone for a month while the concrete hardens. The courts will be painted over once the concrete has finished curing.

Sibal said district officials are hoping to conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the fall.

“We’re excited to see the progress,” she said. “They’re beginning to look like tennis courts again. We’ve had a lot of comments that people are excited.”