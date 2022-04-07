Prospective students get insight into Applied Technologies program at WNCC

The Applied Technologies program on the Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) campus in Scottsbluff opened its doors to prospective high school students on April 6.

“Today is a chance to explore what applied tech means to us and have kids see some hands-on operations of what we do here,” Connagher Stumpff, admissions counselor, said.

WNCC admissions counselors and staff welcomed a group of roughly 30 sophomores, juniors and seniors from the applied technologies programs in Scottsbluff, Sidney and Alliance. Students also attended from Fort Laramie, Lingle and Scottsbluff ReConnect.

Stumpff said this is the fifth year WNCC has held the applied tech day.

“It’s been a rough road.”

More students than anticipated attended the first year, but attendance for subsequent years were affected by blizzards, COVID-19 and accidents.

The program began with a brief outline of CDL (commercial driver’s license) opportunities at WNCC before the students were divided into smaller groups for exploratory sessions in each of the six applied technologies program.

The Scottsbluff campus' Applied Technologies building houses automotive, collision repair and refinish, diesel and welding technologies programs. Aviation maintenance is located on the Sidney campus and powerline is at Alliance.

Each program had staff or current students on hand to walk the visitors through an overview of the program, as well as provide demonstrations.

Dan Joppa, business and applied technologies division chair, said the day gives prospective students an idea the offerings of each diverse program. He pointed out one of those differences is that the powerline program is a 12-month curriculum that includes an apprenticeship. Salem Harsh, a current powerline student, added that the Alliance-based program usually has a waiting list.

Joppa compared powerline to the diesel tech program which is in its inaugural year and requires two years of course work. All of the programs have the flexibility to include internships.

Russel Pontarolo explained to the prospective students that the welding tech program is offered Monday through Thursday, giving his students the option to have part-time job flexibility. He also commented that the program was redesigned five years ago to accommodate changes in the area industry.

The Applied Tech Day included time for prospective students to talk with current ones about their experience in the programs and with WNCC.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.