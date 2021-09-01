Public education advocacy non-profit visits Gering Public Schools

For superintendent Nicole Regan, the entire day opened her eyes to how the school might get more involved in connecting with individuals like Stinner and organizations like Stand for Schools to help advocate for the education of their students.

“With bringing (in) the state senators, as Anne and Daniel have with this opportunity, it’s just bringing them so they do understand what we’re doing,” she said. “I think they hear it in a different way at the legislature, but when you’re actually in here and you see kids, and you can talk to kids, and talk to people that are really doing the ground work … I know they’re really busy, and we try and respect them for that, but maybe we need to do a bigger approach of just getting more engaged with them on our campus. It’s a good learning opportunity.”

That’s exactly how Hunter-Pirtle sees their visits to schools across the state, and she’s always amazed by the dedication every community has to its students.