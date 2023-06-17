Members of the public education advocacy group, Support Our Schools Nebraska, are driving efforts to repeal LB 753, which was recently passed by the 2023 legislature.

LB 753, otherwise known as the Opportunity Scholarship Act, seeks to offer tax credits to taxpayers who make donations to opportunity scholarship funds. Those funds would then offer scholarships to students wishing to attend a private or parochial school, effectively making school choice more accessible across the state.

Support Our Schools Nebraska is currently collecting signatures on a petition that would place the issue on the General Election ballot in 2024, thus letting the citizens of Nebraska decide whether or not the legislation is right for them. Persons gathering petitions started their effort in Scottsbluff and Gering last week.

“When George Norris started the unicameral years and years ago, he said we are one house," Nebraska State Education Association President Jenni Benson said during a visit to Scottsbluff Wednesday, Uune 14. "Not a senate and a house. But the second house is the people of Nebraska. That’s all we’re saying. When a bill goes through, if you don’t like it, you have the ability to do this — To get it on the ballot for the second house to decide.”

Benson said that Support Our Schools Nebraska supporters take issue with several parts of LB 753, but that its key takeaway has to do with the use of public tax dollars to fund private education. She said that the voters of Nebraska have shown their lack of support for that practice multiple times in the past.

“This has happened three other times years ago. They were all soundly defeated,” Benson said. “The bottom line is about using public dollars for private education, and our Constitution of Nebraska says that we should not do that.”

According to Benson, LB 753 would treat donations made through its provisions very differently than those made to public schools and other nonprofit organizations, which would incentivize wealthier citizens to take advantage of the system.

“Our bottom line interpretation is that if you are someone who owes $10,000 in taxes, you get to take $5,000 of those and donate it to an opportunity scholarship fund,” Benson explained. “If you donated to a public school foundation, or to the Cancer Society or to any nonprofit, you get a 7% deduction on your income tax. This gives you a 50% dollar-for-dollar credit. So if it’s really about kids, why wouldn’t you just donate to the school of your choice?”

LB 753 would cap out at $25 million each year at first, but is allowed to grow up to $100 million annually. Benson said that similar legislation in other states, like Arizona, has led to caps up to $250 million. Support Our Schools Nebraska and other allied organizations fear that such amounts of money could significantly alter the landscape of education in the state.

“Now they (Arizona) have charter schools in strip malls and subpar schools. Because if you can get this money, why not start a school? There’s no accountability, you don’t have to be approved,” Benson said.

Of the 11 Panhandle counties, only Scotts Bluff County and Box Butte County currently house private schools, but such institutions are far more numerous on the eastern side of the state. According to Benson, that means that the majority of money donated to opportunity scholarship funds through the LB 7 53 provisions by Panhandle residents would be funneled out of the area.

“It’s one pot of money, so most of that pot is not going to go to the Panhandle,” she said.

To get the issue placed on the 2024 General Election Ballot, the organizers need to reach a certain total number of signatures in addition to certifying enough counties. Each county has a required number of signatures for certification based on its population.

“We’re trying for 90,000 signatures,” Benson said. “We have to get 60,000 and 38 counties.”

Support Our Schools Nebraska must submit its signed petitions to the Nebraska Secretary of State by August 30. If successful, the issue will be put before Nebraska voters in November of 2024.

On Friday, June 16, another group calling itself Keep Kids First, announced the launch of a campaign urging people to "decline to sign" the petition. A press release on the effort included statements from Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, a sponsor of LB 753, and other senators, including Panhandle senator Tom Brewer.