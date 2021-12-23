Public hearing for GHS principal slated next week

A public notice announces the Gering Public Schools Board of Education will hold a public hearing next week to determine the fate of high school principal Rocky Schneider.

The hearing is set for Thursday, Dec. 30, at 8 a.m. at the Gering City Council Chambers. In the notice, which was published in the Gering Courier Dec. 23, it read, “The board will conduct a hearing to determine whether to cancel, terminate, amend or to continue the employment contract of Rocky Schneider and will take action on the matter.”

Schneider is currently on administrative leave, which took effect on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a letter that was sent out to parents on Dec. 10.

Assistant Principal Mario Chavez is currently serving as interim principal.

“This is a personnel matter and the school district will not comment further,” read the letter sent to parents. District personnel also declined to comment if Schneider’s leave has been paid or not after an inquiry by the Star-Herald.

Schneider became principal of Gering High School in fall 2019, making him a probationary employee, according to policies on the Gering Public Schools’ website.