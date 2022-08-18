Ready to learn: SBPS welcomes over 3,400 students for new school year

The noise of children playing on playgrounds at area schools echoed throughout the neighborhoods in Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff Public Schools students and staff arrived for the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 18, excited to learn and make new friends.

The district welcomed 3,477 students back to classrooms for the 2022-23 school year as students shared their excitement with their teachers.

Westmoor Elementary student Tate Schaneman, 8, said he is excited to be back at school and is eager for math, his favorite subject. Schaneman is also excited to spend time with his grandmother, who is a paraprofessional at the school.

“I’m excited because my nana gets to be in my class,” he said.

For siblings Larry and Leo Balandran, the start of another school year allows them to enjoy their favorite subjects and connect with others.

“My favorite class is P.E. because we get to exercise and the games we get to play,” Larry, 9, told the Star-Herald.

His favorite game is dodgeball.

Leo, 8, said, “I’m excited to make new friends and, mostly, learning math.”

Lake Minatare students arrived smiling for the first day of school, including cousins Jett Hoffman and Cash Treffer. The cousins rushed inside the building, eager to begin the school year. Hoffman’s parents agreed: It was time for him to get back to school.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Nikki Hoffman said. “(Jett’s) ready to go, he’s ready to see his buddies.”

Many first day of school photos were taken and hugs exchanged before kids filed toward all the noise coming from the gymnasium. Catalina Garza, a first grader, and her brother, Gerald Garza, a kindergartener, slowly approached the sidewalk with their parents carrying "survival kits" filled with candy and other goodies for their teachers. Their mom said they were a little nervous for the first day because they had been home schooled previously.

A mixed reaction to feeling ready for the school year to begin came from a group of fifth graders; yes, kind of and no. Hope Hurd was the most excited of the group and said she had picked out a special outfit for the occasion.

“I planned it so that my shirt even matches my Vans,” Hurd said.

Kinley Lease said she was only "kind of looking forward" to her fifth grade year but she did pick out a special shirt to wear the first day back.

While the noise level in building suggested everyone was excited to be back, Kaycee Fleming admitted she was not and would be missing her animals.

“I’m not looking forward to anything at all really,” she said.

The schools morning assembly ended with laughter when Lake Minatare Principal Ashlen Schaneman shared the first of many jokes she will deliver over the course of the year.

“Why did the kid eat his homework?” she asked. “Because his teacher said it was a piece of cake.”

Throughout the district, schools have identified adventure as part of this year’s theme for learning.

At Roosevelt, Frances Burkhalter said the theme is “Every Day is a New Adventure,” which began by welcoming students back Thursday morning.

“We are so excited to ‘travel’ with our students and families on all of the learning adventures that await us in 2022-23,” Burkhalter told the Star-Herald.

For some students and staff, it was the first day at a new school. Longfellow Elementary principal Lukas Benzel joins the Razorback family, after transitioning from the assistant principal position at Westmoor Elementary.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the Longfellow family back to our new and improved building,” Benzel said. “Our theme this year is ‘Adventure Awaits’ and we can’t wait to get started.”

Westmoor’s new assistant principal Bethany Jolliffe also expressed excitement for the start of the school year.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Westmoor Community as the new assistant principal,” Jolliffe said. “I am enjoying getting to know the Westmoor staff and I can’t wait to get to know all of the students and parents. Everyone has been so welcoming. It is going to be a great year.”

As the halls bustled with students and teachers, Westmoor Principal Bert Wright welcomed the Wildcats back

“We are so excited for this school year and to ‘Blast into learning,’” he said. “This school year brings new faces, familiar faces and a real sense of optimism. Let’s go.”

Staff at Bluffs Middle School greeted students as they walked through the hallways Thursday morning. BMS principal Jana Mason said they are excited to welcome students, families and staff to the 2022-23 school year.

“Our primary focus is to provide opportunities for our students to excel in and out of the classroom, increase student achievement and foster a positive learning environment,” Mason said. “Our staff is committed to student success and we look forward to celebrating our students’ accomplishments throughout the year.”

Scottsbluff High School principal Justin Shaddick said the first day of school is exciting and marks a fresh start of possibilities for the upcoming school year. At SHS, Shaddick said staff is committed to fostering relationships with students to make the learning environment successful for everyone.

“We continue to expand student opportunities while providing supports and interventions to ensure student success,” Shaddick said. “Most importantly, we have an amazing staff that places our students as their primary focus. We are looking forward to a very successful school year.”

With the first day of school introductions complete, teachers and their students opened up new textbooks to begin expanding their knowledge on various subjects. Throughout the day, Superintendent Andrew Dick visited schools across the district to participate in some of the first day of school festivities.

“In visiting schools across our district today, I was constantly reminded of how proud and inspired I am to be part of a team comprised of caring, dedicated and passionate staff members who want nothing but the best for each and every child, every day,” he said.

He said the start of the school year is always a favorite of his as teachers and faculty embark on new opportunities together.

“With the start of school comes the opportunity for a new beginning, whether that be in a new classroom or a new school, it is an opportunity to restart and embark on another year of learning and growing.”