Reciting Shel Silverstein poems: Goshen Community Theatre Youth Workshop presents Shelebration June 30

The Goshen Community Theatre is having a "Shelebration" as the youth workshop prepares to present Shel Silverstein poetry later this month. The Goshen Community Theatre Youth Workshop is producing “Shelebration!,” a show based on the poetry of Shel Silverstein. The audience will see a dentist-eating crocodile, Captain Hook, and a dangerous Gink.

Director Lisa Fluckiger said the workshop teaches youth basic theater skills in quick rehearsals, totaling 25 to 30-hours, ahead of the public performance. Youth learn about stage directions, choreography, projection and diction, blocking and singing.

As the production takes the stage, Fluckiger said she enjoys connecting with each child and helping them work together.

“They (kids) are just all so enjoyable in their own way,” she said. “I enjoy the energy of the group when we get to do a large production number. When you have them all singing and moving together, that’s exciting.”

During the 25 to 30 hours of rehearsals, youth have the opportunity to create props and costumes.

“We find if we can get somewhere between 25 and 30 hours for rehearsals, then they also get time to create props or create costume pieces as well as rehearse on stage,” Fluckiger said.

However, work begins before the kids arrive for rehearsals. They are expected to rehearse and memorize their lines at home, so they can focus on their stage performance at the theater.

While the youth workshop has presented Silverstein poems in 2003, 2009 and 2015, there are some surprises and new poems planned for the performance.

“We’ve added quite a few of the short, funny ones,” she said. “My favorite is the ‘Crocodile’s Toothache.’ In years past, we’ve always had a large crocodile come out of the wing; but this year, we’re going to do something a little different.”

Throughout the rehearsals, Fluckiger enjoys seeing youth gain confidence and grow.

“I think being on stage can be a little bit scary for some,” she said. “Some just love it from the beginning. But if it’s a little scary and they learn to do something that they hadn’t done before or something that was hard for them, I think that’s a confidence builder. It’s fun to be part of that.”

Youth will run the show about 10 times in the silent, empty auditorium while working through lights and tech. But the energy they receive from the live audience, makes the show more enjoyable for everyone.

“It’s fantastic, every time,” she said. “They are so excited because their opening night is their closing night, so they really only get to be in front of the audience that one time and it’s so exciting. That’s the beauty of live theater. Not only what the actors do on stage, of course, but also it’s that energy that goes from the stage to the audience and back to the stage.”

Fluckiger said the partnership with Goshen Community Theatre and Eastern Wyoming College is invaluable to the success of the youth workshop, now in its 18th year.

“We’re really grateful to Goshen Community Theatre for supporting this workshop every year and of course, EWC to make this part of their community education program,” Fluckiger said. “The college is very generous to give us their beautiful facility to rehearse in.”

The public is invited to see Shel Silverstein’s poems come to life during a free 45-minute show on Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. in EWC's auditorium.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.