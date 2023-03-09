Students in Scottsbluff Public School’s ReConnect program are working to better their community as junior ambassadors at Riverside Discovery Center.

The students are no strangers to volunteering in their community, having worked on beautification projects like the East Overland mural, given their time to Meals on Wheels, and spent their weekends participating in events like the Panhandle Polar Plunge. Their work at the zoo is one of their newest projects and has become one of their favorites.

“Overall, the experience has been pretty fun,” said ReConnect student Sean Cress, who was on his second trip to the zoo as an ambassador. “Being able to help out a bit and see animals is really fun. I enjoy it, and I hope other people do, too.”

Bradjay Benavides said that he had performed some of the same duties in a previous round of volunteering at the zoo.

“Really we just cut up some food for the animals and go take a look around the zoo for kids that haven’t been there before, which is what we’re going to do today,” he said.

The ReConnect students have also done other general work for the zoo, including cleaning facilities. The partnership is set to expand and involve additional duties during the zoo’s busier season over the summer.

The students agreed that pitching in at the zoo felt especially meaningful since many of them have fond childhood memories of the place and the singularly magical feeling that it gave them back then.

“I grew up in Scottsbluff, and this zoo is a big part of me and my family’s life,” said Benavides. “We came here on a lot of family trips. It’s great to be able to help out the people that helped us out and cheered us up when we were little.”

Cress agreed that helping out at the zoo felt like a good way to pay forward the good memories he has of the zoo to a new generation.

“I remember coming here a lot as a kid with my family,” he said. “Life was pretty good. It was bright and full of colors, kind of like a rainbow. It’s really exciting for me to be able to help out so that other kids can have the same experiences that I did as a kid.”

The ReConnect staff said that volunteering is a big focus for the program, both for the benefit of the students themselves and to prove to the community what the students are capable of.

“We try to get our students as involved within the community as possible,” said alternative learning supervisor Drake Gilliland. “These are kids that kind of need a second chance, and they want to prove that they’re worth other people’s time. And it’s not something that we have to force on them, they really love doing it.”

Several of the students voiced their intention to keep lending a hand at the zoo, potentially even after they graduate from ReConnect.

“I’m willing to give,” said Cress. “I am planning on graduating soon, but even then, if they still need help, I’m willing to pitch in and come by.”