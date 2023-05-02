Scottsbluff Public Schools’ ReConnect program will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special community party this week. Its staff and students are taking the opportunity to reflect on the growth and impact ReConnect has had in its first 10 years.

ReConnect has graduated 368 students who might have otherwise dropped out of school since its founding in 2013. One person that has been involved in the program since day one is secretary Emma Duarte, who said that watching both the school and its students grow over the course of the program has been impressive.

“It’s been extraordinary to see how it has expanded,” she said. “We started with a very small number of kids, and it has grown and grown and grown. It’s great to see the kids have that opportunity and be a part of it.”

Scottsbluff school climate coordinator Jamie Batterman said that the kids who come into ReConnect don’t waste that opportunity. She said she gets the pleasure of seeing students who weren’t able to thrive in a traditional school setting truly open up and achieve levels of success that they never expected during their time at ReConnect.

“It’s been really cool for me to see students I had at the high school who might have struggled for various reasons really blossom here at ReConnect,” said Batterman. “They’re getting things figured out and getting things accomplished and they’re making goals and plans for the future. It’s great to see them growing up and buying into what’s here.”

ReConnect director Kyle King said that alternative schools often have a reputation of being for “bad kids,” but he and his team recognize how demoralizing it can be for their students to seek a non-traditional path and the obligation they have to help turn the experience into a positive one.

“I think a lot of times when you get sent out of the traditional school you lose a little bit of confidence,” he said. “It’s our job to build their confidence back up. So we see them partaking in stuff they’ve never done before like Meals on Wheels, working at the zoo, painting graffiti off the walls, and they start believing in themselves. That’s the coolest thing to see.”

Community service has become a core component of the ReConnect program. Its students have spent countless hours volunteering and fundraising for community support agencies and even worked on beautification projects like murals around Scottsbluff.

“I feel better about doing things for others than for myself,” King said. “So it’s about getting our kids to feel that way and giving them opportunities to get out and get exposed to anything that we can. It makes a big difference, and when they look back on their high school career and all the ways they gave back, it does wonders for them.”

ReConnect has a significantly smaller population than other schools, which Batterman said creates a very unique atmosphere.

“It’s a small, tight-knit family where students are provided a second chance,” Batterman said. “They are able to make unique connections with really caring staff.”

Batterman believes that the small staff size at ReConnect is actually an advantage for the students because the consistency and certainty of their presence is reassuring and encouraging. Duarte said that a similar principle applies to the size of the student body.

“Same thing with their peers. It’s not a big number, so they can come in and feel a connection. You don’t have to meet new people and start from square one every day,” she said.

ReConnect student Duane Bauer said he agreed wholeheartedly with the staff’s assessment of the program, stating how much he enjoys seeing not only his own growth, but that of his classmates and friends.

“It’s really a family here. And to see how much everybody grows each and every day is pretty special,” he said. “I struggled a lot in school, and ever since I came here it’s been a joy. I graduate in less than 25 days. I’ve come a long way from when I first got here, and seeing how much I’ve grown and what it took to get to this point is pretty cool.”

King said that the impact of the ReConnect program on its students and the Scottsbluff community over the last 10 years cannot be overstated.

“It’s awesome for these kids, their families, and the community,” he said. “These kids work really hard, and to celebrate the accomplishments of the kids we’ve had throughout the years is huge.”

ReConnect plans to celebrate its big milestone with a big party on Thursday evening at Roll Fast Bike and Skate Shop. The entire school community will gather to enjoy live music from local band Avid Discord and share the great success they’ve earned throughout the years.

“It’ll be a great time to celebrate these kids and all the wonderful things they’ve done and accomplished,” King said. “I’m so thankful I get to be a part of it.”