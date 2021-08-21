Regional West Honors Staff with 2020 STAR and PEARL of the Year Awards

SCOTTSBLUFF — Regional West congratulates Gabrielle Barrett, Imaging Services, and Jennifer Gutierrez, Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, for earning 2020 STAR of the year and PEARL of the year awards, respectively.

The STAR program at Regional West encourages staff, patients, their family members, and visitors to nominate staff members who demonstrate outstanding care and customer service.

Barrett was nominated for her attention to detail in helping a patient. The patient emphasized appreciation for Barrett’s kindness and sincere concern for his well-being. Barrett was a first-quarter STAR recipient in 2020.

The PEARL award recognizes staff for outstanding customer service, quality patient care, and teamwork reflecting Pride, Effort, Attentiveness, Respect, and Leadership. Each quarter, the PEARL committee selects individuals who exemplify outstanding teamwork and those who have gone above and beyond to take care of their patients and/or co-workers.

Gutierrez was a first-quarter PEARL recipient in 2020, nominated for the work she does training new nurses in the Family Medicine clinic. Her supervisors, physicians, providers and co-workers value her leadership and truly appreciate her commitment.